Former Steely Dan guitarist Jeff Baxter has recalled how he “got in trouble” after trading a young Jimi Hendrix his first Fender Stratocaster for his beat-up Duo-Sonic. Baxter recounted his days as a teenager working in a Manhattan music shop, where he encountered a pre-fame Jimi Hendrix looking to upgrade his Duo-Sonic. In as interview with Andy Levine and Scott Merritt’s Second Act Stories podcast, Baxter recalls, “He wanted to upgrade the instrument or get a nicer guitar. I had already customized a Fender Stratocaster for a left-handed player who wanted to play righty – I made some changes to the vibrato arm and a few other small things. But the guy never showed up, so I just traded Jimi the Strat for the Duo-Sonic.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO