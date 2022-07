Activision’s latest in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare II is making its way onto PC and consoles on 28 October, and fans are predictably super hyped for it. As well as the super realistic visuals we’ve all come to expect from CoD at this point, it’s also been rumoured that the game could be getting a map editor, for the first time in the series’ history.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO