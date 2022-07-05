ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England’s historic chase of 378 against India is eighth-highest of all-time

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CvFT_0gV7g1uI00

England made history with a chase of 378 to beat India on Tuesday at Edgbaston.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the biggest targets chased down and how England’s effort compares.

418 – West Indies v Australia, 2003

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1dB7_0gV7g1uI00
Ramnaresh Sarwan, right, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul scored centuries in the West Indies’ record chase (Gareth Copley/PA) (PA Archive)

After matching first innings of 240, Australia must have been confident after making 417 second time around in Antigua. Brett Lee took four wickets but centuries from Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul broke the back of the chase before Omari Banks and Vasbert Drakes finished the job with an unbroken stand of 46.

414 – South Africa v Australia, 2008

Brad Haddin’s innings of 94 seemed to put Australia out of reach but Graeme Smith’s hundred set the platform and he was emulated by AB de Villiers, while Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis and JP Duminy all made fifties in an ultimately comfortable 414 for four.

404 – Australia v England, 1948

England captain Norman Yardley declared on 365 for eight once his side’s lead passed 400 at Headingley, but Arthur Morris and Sir Don Bradman hit huge hundreds in a remarkable seven-wicket triumph.

403 – India v West Indies, 1976

The Windies also declared after Alvin Kallicharran’s hundred built an imposing lead, but tons from Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath saw India to 406 for four – actually outscoring the Australian innings ranked just ahead of them.

395 – West Indies v Bangladesh, 2021

Bangladesh, with Shakib Al Hasan absent hurt, declared at 223 for eight and Kyle Mayers hit an astonishing 210 not out, putting on 216 with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner (86) to see his side home by three wickets.

388 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, 2017

Asela Gunaratne made a match-winning 80 not out, putting on 121 with Niroshan Dickwella (80) and and unbroken 67 with Dilruwan Perera in a score of 391 for six.

387 – India v England, 2008

Twin hundreds from Andrew Strauss put England in control but Virender Sehwag hammered 83 before Sachin Tendulkar (103no) and Yuvraj Singh (85no) eased India to a four-wicket win.

378 – England v India, 2022

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit twin centuries as England’s revitalised Test side roared into the history books, surpassing their previous best of 359 against Australia three years ago.

377 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, 2015

Pakistan recovered from 13 for two to 255 for three, thanks to centuries from Shan Masood and Younis Khan, and the latter was joined by Misbah-ul-Haq to seal victory. Misbah’s match-winning six saw them actually score 382 for three.

369 – Australia v Pakistan, 1999

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s century underpinned Pakistan’s second innings of 392 but Australia charged to a four-wicket win, Justin Langer with 127 before Adam Gilchrist took centre stage with a rapid 149no.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Eddie Jones relishes silencing critics with series-levelling win in Brisbane

Eddie Jones relished silencing the taunts of Australia fans and his own critics after England took their three-Test series to a decider with a 25-17 victory in Brisbane. England must play the climax to the tour in Sydney without Maro Itoje after the Lions second row was concussed following a heavy collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time.
RUGBY
newschain

Undercover spotters to be deployed at Edgbaston in bid to combat racist abuse

Cricket chiefs will send undercover spotters into the Edgbaston crowd at Saturday’s Twenty20 clash between England and India in renewed efforts to combat racist abuse. Warwickshire have announced a slew of new measures in a bid to stamp out racism at Edgbaston, after a number of fans reported abuse during England’s recent Test match with India.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nkrumah Bonner
Person
Hashim Amla
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Jp Duminy
Person
Yuvraj Singh
Person
Sachin Tendulkar
Person
Virender Sehwag
Person
Jacques Kallis
Person
Sunil Gavaskar
Person
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Person
Brad Haddin
Person
Shan Masood
newschain

Ireland’s greatest victories, including landmark Dunedin success

Ireland made history on Saturday by winning away to three-time world champions New Zealand for the first time. The Irish, who levelled their three-match series at 1-1 to force a decider in Wellington, have now beaten the formidable All Blacks four times in the past seven meetings. Here, the PA...
WORLD
newschain

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side, only at the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#V Australia#Pakistan#West Indies#Arthur Morris#Windies#Australian
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Bull runners narrowly avoid being gored at San Fermin Festival

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided being gored during the latest bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying two men had been stabbed by horns. Officials in the Spanish city corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched...
SOCIETY
newschain

Teachers must not be campaigners in the classroom, says Ofsted chief

Ofsted’s chief inspector has said teachers must ensure they are a “teacher not a campaigner” in an increasingly “atomised” world for pupils. Speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Amanda Spielman said pupils were growing up in an online world “that both reflects and fuels the atomisation and polarisation of society”.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Sri Lanka
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
newschain

Covid cases on the rise among teachers

Covid cases are on the rise amongst the school workforce, the latest figures show. Data linking the School Workforce Census to NHS Test and Trace and National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) data found that staff in both primary and secondary schools had higher rates of positive tests in the spring 2022 term compared with the autumn term in 2021.
EDUCATION
newschain

Without A Fight lands knockout blow at York

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Without A Fight may have booked his ticket to Australia with a business-like success in the John Smith’s Silver Cup at York. The five-year-old gelding was a 10-11 chance for the Group Three event, which attracted only three runners with Ed Dunlop’s John Leeper and Mark and Charlie Johnston’s Thunderous the other participants.
ANIMALS
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

Owen Farrell kicks 20 points as England weather Australia storm to level series

England showed resolve to weather a second-half storm from Australia to clinch a 25-17 victory at Suncorp Stadium that takes their series to a decider in Sydney next Saturday. An early try from Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell’s kicking helped Eddie Jones’ tourists into a 17-0 lead at a venue where the Wallabies have won their last 10 Tests dating back to 2016.
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy