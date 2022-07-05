ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zumbrota, MN

Zumbrota Eye Care is under new ownership

News-Record
 4 days ago

The staff of Zumbrota Eye Care will not change...

zumbrota.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Bench Street landfill ownership turned over to the state

The Bench Street landfill is officially in the hands of the state of Minnesota. After almost 20 years of working to transfer ownership, the finalization occurred Thursday, June 30. Many people who were involved in the process emphasized that this is a big deal for the city and the county.
RED WING, MN
kymnradio.net

Extra law enforcement on Highway 3 over the next week; New city planner interested in sustainability; NPB is picking up steam

Beginning today, in an effort to raise awareness of speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving, the Rice. County Sheriff’s Department and the Northfield Police Department will join with six other law enforcement agencies along Highway 3 for a program called Operation Safe Driver Week, to remind motorists to drive safely.
NORTHFIELD, MN
winonaradio.com

Update on Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. Construction Project

(KWNO)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation released an update on the Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. construction project on Friday. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says there shouldn’t be any large traffic changes yet but next week, access to buildings like Dairy Queen and the YMCA will be restricted, and only possess one roadway to gain access.
WINONA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Unique Sand-Bottom Pool 60 Minutes from Owatonna is a Must-Visit

We Minnesotans love the water. It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a lake, a river, or a pool, we’re there in the summertime! There’s one pool in particular that I just discovered that we need to add as a ‘must-visit’ spot this summer. It’s unique compared to other pools because it has a sandy bottom and is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Home on Little Cannon River for sale in Cannon Falls

This ranch style home is located on a dead end paved road and offers over 5 acres of room to play, hunt, fish and more. The property features frontage on both sides of the Little Cannon River where people can cool off in the summer or go fishing. The homeowner...
CANNON FALLS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Epic Playground Is About An Hour From Owatonna

The Elm Creek Park Reserve has an awesome swimming area but I feel like the giant playground is the real star of the show! There are unique things to do for kids of all ages. The massive play structure at the top of the hill features many ladders of varying steepness along with four big tube slides.
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Foods at the 2022 Steele County Fair

The Steele County Fair is a free fair. If you find street parking and bring your own peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you could attend and not spend a nickel. But what fun is that? Plus, every year there are several new food options. This year a couple of regular food vendors are back in Owatonna, said fair manager Scott Kozelka during his weekly appearance on Fair Talk on AM 1390 KRFO/94.7FM.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Grand Meadow Woman Injured After Tire Came Off Another Car

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Grand Meadow woman was injured Friday afternoon in a freak traffic crash. The State Patrol says 62-year-old Gale Gavin was driving south on Highway 63 when a tire came off a car traveling in the opposite direction and struck her vehicle. The incident was reported around 2:30 PM just south of Racine in Mower County.
GRAND MEADOW, MN

