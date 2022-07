(Bismarck, ND) -- A multi-billion dollar judgment is being entered by a North Dakota federal judge against a Mexican drug cartel blamed for the deaths of nine people in 2019. U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter awarded the families of the victims more than one-point-five billion dollars, which will be tripled under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act. The families sued the Juarez cartel after the victims were attacked just south of the U.S. border.

