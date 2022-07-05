Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise rents in June

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you're in need of some assistance, the Boise Salvation Army is offering its Fresh Friday produce market on Friday. “We are hosting our second fresh produce market through our food pantry this Friday. Being able to provide fresh produce, especially to our senior population is a welcomed service. We’ve heard stories about how hard it is with the high price of foods, that our seniors living on a fixed income are having to choose between medications and buying groceries” Major Tom Stambaugh, Boise Corps Officer.
