Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise rents in June

Boise is drooling over the fact that Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger is no longer just a dream. We're could be waiting months or years before it's done. In-N-Out held their neighborhood meeting about their plans to set up shop where Pier One Imports at Boise Towne Square Mall used to be. According to public records, the plan is to create a 3,885-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating on the lot the home store used to occupy. Their conditional use permit is currently under review with the City of Boise. The status of the In-N-Out planned for the Village at Meridian is less clear.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO