Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise rents in June

By IBR Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith ever-rising home prices and interest rates on mortgages doubling in the last...

Roundup July 5

Andrew Hohwieler purchased 0.66 acres at Park View Drive in Twin Falls. Grayson Stone and Nick Brady of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction. Big 5 CORP. extended a lease on 12,919 square feet of retail space at 6762 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord. Boise Electric Services ...
KIDO Talk Radio

27 Cool New Businesses Have Opened in the Boise Area in 2022

Boise is drooling over the fact that Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger is no longer just a dream. We're could be waiting months or years before it's done. In-N-Out held their neighborhood meeting about their plans to set up shop where Pier One Imports at Boise Towne Square Mall used to be. According to public records, the plan is to create a 3,885-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating on the lot the home store used to occupy. Their conditional use permit is currently under review with the City of Boise. The status of the In-N-Out planned for the Village at Meridian is less clear.
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Is Totally Confused by This Odd Billboard Design

When it comes to Boise mysteries--today's is not what we expected. Are there actually tunnels below the city? Do we really know why the Little Theatre is haunted? No, all remain folklore. A billboard that is on Highway 20 in town sparked quite the debate today, though... We're all for...
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
Post Register

Salvation Army to hold 'Fresh Friday' produce market

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you're in need of some assistance, the Boise Salvation Army is offering its Fresh Friday produce market on Friday. “We are hosting our second fresh produce market through our food pantry this Friday. Being able to provide fresh produce, especially to our senior population is a welcomed service. We’ve heard stories about how hard it is with the high price of foods, that our seniors living on a fixed income are having to choose between medications and buying groceries” Major Tom Stambaugh, Boise Corps Officer.
boisestatepublicradio.org

A historic first for Boise's Chabad Jewish Center

In 2004, the Chabad Jewish Center in Boise opened its doors to serve the community. A few years ago, as the need for more services grew, it continued to grow and moved to a building on Maple Grove road. Now the center is expanding to add Idaho's first kosher kitchen, children's library and the state's first Jewish ritual immersion pool.
idahobusinessreview.com

D.L. Evans Bank promotes Rowley

Logan Rowley has been promoted to commercial loan officer for the Fruitland branch of D.L. Evans Bank. In his new position, Rowley will be responsible for developing new commercial loan business, interviewing commercial loan customers and creating custom loan packages that meet their commercial loan needs. Rowley earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the ...
MIX 106

Don’t Be “That” Person: Annoying Habits Boise River Floaters Hate

If you've lived in or around Idaho's beautiful Treasure Valley for a season or two, you've likely achieved the benchmark of your first float down the Boise River. An experience unlike any other, floating the river is hands-down one of our coolest summer season traditions. And just in case you didn't know, we'll never miss a chance to tell visitors and cherry transplants all about it!
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New aquarium planned for Boise by end of 2022, location yet to be announced

A new aquarium is planned to open in Boise later this year. Blue Zoo, a for-profit company with three other locations nationwide, is building a new aquarium in Boise to offer a range of educational displays of marine life for all ages. The aquarium will feature sharks, clown fish, a sting ray touch tank, birds, lizards, and educational live shows. It will also include water-themed play areas for children to enjoy.
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Boise Doesn’t Have an Independence Day Parade?

Today we celebrate the birth of our great nation, America. In communities throughout our country, cities will hold parades honoring veterans, patriots, and community leaders. However, one Idaho city will not have a Fourth of July Parade; that city is Idaho's capital city, Boise. How can the capital of Idaho...
boisestatepublicradio.org

One program is helping to provide free produce for seniors

Now that summer is here outdoor markets are officially in full swing and one of those markets is focused on providing free local produce to seniors. Last year Caldwell became the first in the state to offer a senior nutrition program through its farmers market, which is now offering benefits beyond produce. The Program Manager for the University of Idaho Extension and Co-facilitator for the Caldwell Health Coalition, Lindsey McConnell-Soong spoke with Idaho Matters about the program.
