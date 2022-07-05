Hundreds of Colorado volunteers race against the clock to help Afghan refugees stay here

In Boston, a seat of American democracy, white supremacists spent their Independence Day weekend marching with banners that read "Strong Families Make Strong Nations" and "Reclaim America." It’s hard to be sure what lurks in their hearts, but it certainly seemed as if they were celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade and the increase in the “domestic supply of infants.” Post-Roe America is already beginning to resemble pre-Roe America. In red states, doctors are no longer the final word on women's health care—Republican lawmakers are. This weekend, we learned of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to get an abortion because she was a little more than six weeks pregnant. A six-week-old fetus is the size of a grain of rice, but in the eyes of conservatives, that grain of rice has more rights than the 10-year-old carrying it. In Ohio, a 10-year-old cannot buy a ticket to a PG-13 movie, but she can be forced to carry her rapist’s child.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO