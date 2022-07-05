ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho’s workforce shows per capita growth

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Idaho labor trend is breaking new ground: after two years of decline,...

idahobusinessreview.com

kmvt

Idaho sees one of the highest rent increases nationwide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent survey of rent costs across the country shows that nearly every state is seeing dramatic increases in the price of housing. Idaho saw one of the largest increases in the United States, with a 9% jump since the beginning of the year, and a whopping 44% increase since 2020.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

TalentFill promotes Ellison

Kate Ellison has been promoted to operations and recruiting manager of TalentFill. She joined TalentFill in 2020 as a placement coordinator and handled all of the recruiting needs for one of the leading health care providers in Idaho. Her proven experience is recognized for successfully supporting the recruiting and staffing needs of a rapidly growing ...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The Idaho hourly wages gap

In May 2012, the Idaho hourly wage gap was $2.38 ($21.01 vs. $23.29). By May 2016, the gap was $3.09 ($22.48 vs. $25.57). Between May 2016 and May 2019, Idaho hourly average wages were stagnant, growing the May 2019 hourly wage gap to $5.07 ($22.78 vs. $27.85). While wages have increased both in Idaho and nationally ...
IDAHO STATE
pnwag.net

Powdery Mildew, Cercospora Reported In Western Idaho Sugarbeets

According to the University of Idaho, powdery mildew and Cercospora leaf spot have been found in sugarbeet fields in the western Treasure Valley. There are several fungicides available for use to treat these diseases. Depending on the disease pressure and chemistry used, applications with different chemistries should be repeated every 14-21 days.
IDAHO STATE
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
KIDO Talk Radio

Hidden Idaho Town Host’s The World’s Rich and Famous This Week

Do you know that every year a small town in Idaho is the center of the financial and media universe? The city is in a remote yet famous part of the state that attracts the titans of finance, media, tech, government, and sports year after year. Is the Gem State really a magnet for folks who control movie studies, currency, AI, and sectors that are too abstract to list here?
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho poised to buck demographic trends affecting college enrollment

The Great Recession’s impact still reverberates and is expected to cause steep drops in college enrollment over the coming years across the country. Why? When the economy tanked starting in 2008, birth rates trended downward in Idaho and across the United States. Within one year, Idaho birth rates dropped 7%. From 2008 through 2020, Idaho ...
IDAHO STATE
#Per Capita
boisedev.com

Idaho fuel distributor United Oil acquired by Christensen

Christensen Pacific Northwest, fuel, propane, and lubricant distributor giant, acquired United Oil, which operates out of Southern Idaho. United Oil was founded in Twin falls in 1939 as a fuel service station with delivery to farms across the Magic Valley. In 1948, R.L Franklin Jr. established Franklin Oil in Caldwell, which began with home heating oil delivery and farm delivery. In 1957, the Franklin family purchased United Oil and for years to come, the family continued to make large acquisitions to become one of the lead distributors in Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

The Most Popular Conspiracies in Idaho & Surrounding States

I know I’ve said and written this countless times, but nothing gets me more wound up than a good conspiracy theory. I know that some of them are absolutely and utterly ridiculous but that’s what makes them that much more fun. There are a few conspiracy theories that even I find ridiculous (more on that later) and thanks to USDirect.com, we can see exactly which states are looking up those ridiculous theories.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
idahobusinessreview.com

Analysis: A long-term enrollment challenge looms for Idaho higher ed

Colleges have been fighting the enrollment crisis of the day: recruiting students in the COVID-19 era. But other enrollment issues loom on the horizon in Idaho. The issues have to do with demographics: growth and birth rates. And they could hit Idaho’s four-year schools in different ways. A recent State Board of Education report breaks down the demographics in detail. ...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices average $5.24

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.24/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 36.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.78/g higher than...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Nostalgic treat shop in Shelley undergoing expansion after posting eyebrow-raising sign

SHELLEY – A nostalgic treat shop in Shelley that raised eyebrows last year for posting political signs out front is in the middle of a massive expansion project. #Treats offers a variety of nostalgic sweets from the 1900s, including Abba-Zabas, Coconut Slices, Whistle Pops (which are similar to Toot Sweets from the movie “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”), Black Cows, Bottlecaps and Nickel Nips wax bottles. One of the most popular items is bubble gum cigarettes.
SHELLEY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Quick Question: Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Idaho?

We have not always been the most attentive of drivers. We’ve fixed our makeup, eaten food and had numerous dance parties, all while driving down the road. We’re not proud of it – but we’re also letting you know that if you’ve done any of these things as well, you’re not alone. No one is perfect.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho law lets debt collectors reach you on social media

Idaho debt collectors are no longer limited to traditional mail notices, thanks to a new rule that lets debt collectors use email, text and even social media to get a hold of consumers. The law went into effect late last year, but the Idaho Department of Finance is starting to...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho poised for another record state budget surplus

The state of Idaho is swimming in an ocean of cash and poised to post its second consecutive record state budget surplus. State budget analysts are projecting that the state ended fiscal year 2022 on Thursday with a surplus of about $1.3 billion, Idaho Division of Financial Management Director Alex Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday. State budget officials will likely know the exact figure on about July 20, after the state closes the books and completes year end transfers and bookkeeping work. ...
Idaho State Journal

Prehistoric lobster named after Idaho State University paleontologist

POCATELLO — A prehistoric crustacean that roamed the seas almost 250 million years ago now bears the name of an Idaho State University paleontologist. Recently, Christopher P. A. Smith, Ph.D. candidate from the University of Burgundy in Dijon, France and his co-authors published their findings on a fossilized lobster that was found in what is now Bear Lake County in Southeastern Idaho. In the course of their research, they found the lobster was a new species and gave it the name Pemphix krumenackeri. The name...
IDAHO STATE

