Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho’s workforce shows per capita growth

Christensen Pacific Northwest, fuel, propane, and lubricant distributor giant, acquired United Oil, which operates out of Southern Idaho. United Oil was founded in Twin falls in 1939 as a fuel service station with delivery to farms across the Magic Valley. In 1948, R.L Franklin Jr. established Franklin Oil in Caldwell, which began with home heating oil delivery and farm delivery. In 1957, the Franklin family purchased United Oil and for years to come, the family continued to make large acquisitions to become one of the lead distributors in Southern Idaho.
