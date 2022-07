A close look at wallet data on ApeBoard shows how Celsius is scrambling to wind down DeFi debt. Will it help, or simply delay the inevitable?. One of the best parts of DeFi is its transparency, and recent events in the lending market have made that abundantly clear. Everyone in the market can see who’s borrowing what, how much they’re borrowing, and, perhaps most importantly, at what price level they face liquidation.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO