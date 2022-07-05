ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England storm to record win over India after Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow centuries

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUOFI_0gV7aMZY00

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit twin centuries as England ’s revitalised Test side roared into the history books, breezing a record chase of 378 to floor India at Edgbaston .

England completed a staggering seven-wicket success as their Yorkshire run machines ran riot with an undefeated stand of 269.

Bairstow made 114 not out for his second hundred of the match and his sixth this year, continuing a purple patch that has redefined his whole career, while Root’s 142no was a masterclass that took him to 28 Test tons.

England started day five needing another 119 but did it with comical ease in less than 25 overs and not a single concrete chance offered. This was nominally a series decider, held over from 2021 after a Covid postponement last September, but while victory squares the scoreline at 2-2 it barely seems fair to tether this England side to the past.

They are forging an entirely new identity under the adventurous captaincy of Ben Stokes and the guidance of head coach Brendon McCullum , delivering in incredible fashion on a lofty ambition of changing the face of Test cricket. After chasing targets of 277, 296, 299 and now 378 with a flourish this summer, it is hard to argue against.

Their previous record pursuit came three years ago when Stokes produced an Ashes miracle at Headingley to reel in 359. But where that was a nail-biting heist featuring number 11 Jack Leach as an unlikely accomplice, this was achieved with ease.

The fourth day had ended with England in full control on 259 for three, with both batters into the 70s and India looking increasingly weary in the field. But conditions in the morning gave the tourists cause for optimism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9VGW_0gV7aMZY00

There was thick cloud cover overhead and gloomy enough light to require floodlights from the start of play. Mohammed Siraj was given first chance to exploit the conditions and his first two deliveries misbehaved slightly, the first leaping off a length and the second jagging back in.

It was a slight surprise to see India quickly call for a change of ball and, when the umpires agreed, Bairstow soon set about knocking the replacement out of shape. With Mohammed Shami searching for an outside edge he peeled off back-to-back boundaries through point.

Root was initially content to rotate the strike with singles and had a moment of minor fortune when an under-edge skimmed past his stumps, past the wicketkeeper and away for four more. By the time Shami conceded four byes down the leg side, the target had already dipped into double figures.

India’s early enthusiasm was already on the wane but England were beginning to thrive, Bairstow stroking Jasprit Bumrah into a wafer-thin gap at mid-on and Root flexing on to one knee to lace Shami through cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7Bbh_0gV7aMZY00

Bairstow beat Root into the 90s but was overtaken again when the former skipper pocketed consecutive boundaries from Bumrah, one chivvied down to third man and the other pinged to deep midwicket.

Root was first to three figures in 136 balls, with a ricochet over the slips doing the trick. He put on a clinic after reaching his ton, taking apart all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Having first shimmied down the pitch and clubbed him firm and flat over the top, he stepped back in the crease and aced the latest trick up his sleeve – a reverse ramp for six over third man. It is a shot he has added to his already broad repertoire this summer but every time it makes an appearance, it leaves jaws on the floor.

Bairstow moved carefully to his century, unwilling to let another golden opportunity slip through his fingers, working a single off Ravindra Jadeja to kick off a familiar sprinting celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390Eqo_0gV7aMZY00

With the landmark secured he cut loose, smashing Siraj for three muscular boundaries in as many balls before leaving the winning moment to Root. He reverse swept the spinner for four, then dashed through for the decisive run, the finishing touch on a quite incredible performance.

England’s wholehearted bowling performance on day four went a long way to teeing up a famous win, while Alex Lees and Zak Crawley set the tone for the chase with an ambitious opening stand of 107. But in Root and Bairstow they arguably have world cricket’s two form players.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Irfan Pathan, fans slam Indian selectors after Virat, Rohit rested from WI ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies. However, what came as a shock to a section of Indian supporters was that both regular captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli were rested from the 50-over games against the […] The post Irfan Pathan, fans slam Indian selectors after Virat, Rohit rested from WI ODIs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
BBC

England v India: Jos Buttler says hosts will remain 'not afraid of failure'

Venues: Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston & Trent Bridge Dates: 7, 9 & 10 July Times: 1st T20 at 18:00 BST, 2nd & 3rd T20s at 14:30. Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights of 1st & 3rd T20 on BBC Two & iPlayer. The 2nd T20 is live on BBC Two & iPlayer from 14:00 on 9 July.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Shardul Thakur
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Mohammed Siraj
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Daily Mail

'Is it going to work every time? I don't know': Steve Smith casts doubt over the 'sustainability' of 'Bazball' as Australian stars keep a watchful eye on Brendon McCullum's new-look England ahead of next year's Ashes series

Steve Smith has expressed doubts over the sustainability of England's 'exciting' new brand of cricket, with the Australia squad watching on from afar ahead of next year's Ashes series. After a horrendous tour Down Under which saw England embarrassed in a 4-0 series defeat, the ECB made wholesale changes from...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

‘Right up there with Sachin Tendulkar’: Ex-England pacer’s big praise for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli failed to find his lost touch in the recently concluded fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston. Across the two innings, the star India batter managed to score 31 runs after he was dismissed for 11 and 20 in India’s first and second essay respectively. While Virat Kohli played on a Matthew Potts delivery in the first innings, in the next, he received an unplayable ball from England captain Ben Stokes only to be caught in the slips by Joe Root. With his twin failures in Birmingham, Virat Kohli has now extended his barren run in international cricket to just about 960 days as his last century in any format of the game came back way back in November 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Though his critics have said that Virat Kohli has passed his prime, former England fast bowler Darren Gough has backed him to regain his mojo soon. Darren Gough is a self-confessed Virat Kohli fan and believes that it was just a matter of time before the Delhi-born batter would get going once again.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England
ClutchPoints

Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag’s birthday wishes for MS Dhoni go viral

Legendary India captain Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday. While several current and former cricketers wished ‘Mahi’ on his birthday, three posts stood for their admiration for the now-retired batting stalwart. If Hardik Pandya called MS Dhoni “darling”, Virat Kohli declared him as his “elder brother”. On the other hand, ex-India […] The post Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag’s birthday wishes for MS Dhoni go viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
The Guardian

‘It’s a bit of a cauldron’: Wallabies vow to dominate England in Brisbane Test

England have been warned they will step into Australia’s “cauldron” for Saturday’s do-or-tie second Test with the Wallabies vowing to dominate them up front. Australia have won their last 10 matches in Brisbane – a record dating back to the 2016 defeat by England – and after taking a 1-0 lead in the series, despite losing the lock Darcy Swain to a red cardfor the series, the Wallabies are confident of gaining the upper hand in the crucial forwards battle.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
ClutchPoints

‘Pantomime villain’: Former England cricketer tears into Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may have failed to end his disastrous run with the bat in the just concluded rescheduled fifth and the final Test of the series against England in Birmingham, but he was as passionate as ever in the game. But often Virat Kohli goes overboard with his emotions on the field, something which was witnessed at Edgbaston as well when he was involved in an ugly verbal spat with England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow. His confrontation, however, ignited the spark in Jonny Bairstow who not only hit a hundred in the first innings but an unbeaten century in the second as well. The England wicketkeeper was the main man behind India’s loss to the hosts as the Three Lions cruised through to a seven-wicket, accomplishing their highest successful run chase ever in Test cricket. Former England cricketer and noted commentator David Llyod has now slammed Virat Kohli’s shenanigans in the match and has called him the ‘pantomime villain’ in cricket.
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

731K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy