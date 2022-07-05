FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON: ART & NATURE SUMMER CAMP

July 17 – 30, 2022. Fringe Mayoral Candidate Forum on the Arts on July 25. PROVIDENCE, RI (July 7, 2022) – The full schedule of events have been announced for FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival® presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence: July 17 – 30, 2022. Founded in 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group and presented since 2017 by Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, FringePVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.

