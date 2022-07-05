ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON: ART & NATURE SUMMER CAMP

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAST CALL for Art & Nature Camp Registration AFTERNOON SESSION. Join us for an afternoon week long Art & Nature Camp this summer!. The morning session for the younger campers is full but we still have spots open for campers ages 8-12...

PROVIDENCE FESTIVAL BALLET 45TH SEASON

Pictured, Main (L-R) Katherine Bickford, Madeline Glinski, Tara McCally, Kirsten Evans, Kobe Atwood Courtney. // Above: Kobe Atwood Courtney, Tara McCally. Explore the incredible lineup of works, from bold new creations, to delightful programs for the whole family to enjoy…you won’t want to miss a moment of our colorfully creative 45th Season! When you lock in a subscription you get the best seats at the best prices, plus enjoy exclusive access to the best seats in the house for The Nutcracker!*
PROVIDENCE, RI
RIHS: DRINK IN THE HISTORY SERIES CONTINUES

Drink in the History Series Continues with Industrious Spirit Company. Sample First Oyster Distilled Vodka in the USA while Learning about RI’s Oyster Heritage. (PROVIDENCE, R.I.) – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society and the Industrious Spirit Company, on Tuesday, July 19th at 6 pm for the continuation of Drink in the History, a year-long series pairing RI beverages with history talks.
PROVIDENCE, RI
PROVIDENCE FRINGE – THE WILBURY GROUP

July 17 – 30, 2022. Fringe Mayoral Candidate Forum on the Arts on July 25. PROVIDENCE, RI (July 7, 2022) – The full schedule of events have been announced for FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival® presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence: July 17 – 30, 2022. Founded in 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group and presented since 2017 by Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, FringePVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.
PROVIDENCE, RI

