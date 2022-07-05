UK economic outlook has deteriorated, Bank of England warns
The economic outlook for the UK and the rest of the world has "deteriorated materially", the Bank of England has warned. Energy and fuel costs are rising rapidly around the world, pushing up prices in general more quickly. However, UK banks are in a position to weather even a...
President Xi Jinping has urged public bodies to "defend information security" after a hacker offered to sell stolen data of one billion Chinese citizens. In an advert on a criminal forum, later removed, the user said the data was stolen from Shanghai National Police. The hacker claims the information includes...
In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
A motorcade carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived at his home in Tokyo. Abe was shot dead while speaking at a political campaign event on Friday morning in the southern city of Nara. Police investigating the assassination have said the suspect held a grudge...
Sri Lanka's president says he has asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he "had a very productive" discussion with Mr Putin. It comes after Sri Lanka's energy minister warned...
In June, passengers on a high-speed train from China's financial hub Shanghai to Beijing failed to reach their destination. Halfway to the capital, officials wearing protective clothing stopped the train, boarded and announced on megaphones that everyone must get off because one of the passengers had been linked to a Covid cluster.
Animal welfare campaigners say it is time supermarkets stopped selling premium ham produced by EU farmers still using methods banned in the UK. Compassion in World Farming said most Parma ham on UK shelves is farmed using crates that confine pregnant sows. Called "sow stalls", the crates have been banned...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a brief condolence visit to Japan next week following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the State Department said Sunday. Blinken will travel to Tokyo on Monday to pay his respects to the former leader and meet with senior...
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has disrupted ritual slaughter of animals to mark Eid al-Adha as millions of Muslims across Indonesia were celebrating one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar Sunday. Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor. Much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed Eid al-Adha on Sunday, while Muslims in other parts of the globe, including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen celebrated the holiday on Saturday. But this year, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease — an acute, highly contagious viral disease of cloven-footed animals that is sometimes transmitted to humans — has significantly dampened the typically booming holiday trade in goats, cows and sheep in Indonesia, the world’s largest populous Muslim country.
Boris Johnson stepped out of No 10 to the sound of applause from some political supporters, Downing St colleagues and his wife. Here is his resignation speech in full:. "Good afternoon everybody. "It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader...
