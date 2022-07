TOPEKA (KSNT) – An affidavit obtained by KSNT 27 News reveals the events that lead up to the stabbing of a grocery store employee in Topeka. According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing happened when, according to the affidavit, a loss prevention employee at Dillons Food Store attempted to stop shoplifting in progress.

