Ms. Cheap talked about places to get wet and cool off. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department's has two outdoor splash parks, one outside the Franklin Rec Center at 1120 Hillsboro Road, and a bigger one next to the Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood at 920 Heritage Way. Both are open seven days a week. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for seniors (ages 55 and older) and youth (ages 3-17). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free. For details visit, https://www.wcparksandrec.com/aquatics/pools/index.php.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO