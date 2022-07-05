ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Thomas “Tom” Golden, 70, of Spencer

 4 days ago

Services for 70-year-old Thomas "Tom" Golden of...

Michael Naatjes, 68, formerly of Spirit Lake and Everly

Services for 68-year-old Michael Naatjes, formerly of Spirit Lake and Everly, will be Tuesday, July 12th from 9am-11am, with funeral to follow at New Hope Lutheran Church in Comfrey, MN. The Sturm Funeral Home of Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
EVERLY, IA
Another derecho rips through N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—The windstorm Tuesday, July 5, caused plenty of damage and brought down numerous branches, including the tallest tree in O’Brien County. The collapse of the 150-foot behemoth in Sutherland also took down surrounding power lines, discharging the electricity in the city of 650 for about five hours. Joel...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
City of Spencer Working with Trailer Park Owner

Spencer, IA (KICD) — As we reported Wednesday, residents of Bill Caskey’s Trailer Park directly Northeast of the Clay County Fairgrounds have until Tuesday to move out. The city had declared the property – with 26 units – unihabitable because of building violations, and possible fire and health hazards.
SPENCER, IA
City of Spencer Rules Trailer Park Uninhabitable

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
Emergency Management Confirms Brief Tornado Touchdown in Emmet County

Estherville, IA (KICD)—We are continuing to learn more about what was happening with the severe storms that moved through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening including a brief tornado touchdown in Emmet County. We first got photos of a very distinct funnel cloud from west of Estherville on Tuesday...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
3 Injured In Explosion, Fire At Ida County Home

(Battle Creek, IA) — Authorities in Ida County say three people were injured in an explosion and fire at a home just north of Battle Creek this (Wednesday) morning. Emergency responders from several agencies in northwest Iowa were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a-m. KTIV/TV reports one man was taken to a Sioux City hospital and a man and woman were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. A neighbor told reporters no one lived at the home but several people were cleaning it when the explosion happened. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
IDA COUNTY, IA
Air Guard pilot returns to Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—It’s good to be home. That’s the sentiment from Andrew Ter Haar following about two months of deployment in Qatar, flying refueling missions to support aircraft in the region. The 30-year-old Sioux Center native has made aviation his career and has been flying KC-135 Stratotankers since...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Emmetsburg ELC matchup brings former player and coach together

ESTHERVILLE, IA (KTIV) - Just three years ago, Briar Rowley hung up his Estherville Lincoln Central jersey for the last time and went on to play baseball at the collegiate level. A shoulder injury would end his playing career, so Rowley took up coaching finding his way to the head position at Emmetsburg. And now being a coach Rowley has a new understanding of the game.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamations for 4 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Iowa counties are now under a state disaster proclamation due to this week's severe weather. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien and Winnebago in northern Iowa. That proclamation allows those counties to use state resources for disaster clean-up. It...
Storm Lake Man Arrested For Filing False Report

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — 41 year old Daniel Khang of Storm Lake told the Storm Lake Police Department on June 23rd that he had been viciously attacked by a dog near Chautauqua Park, being pulled to the ground and receiving several injuries on his hands and legs. The...
STORM LAKE, IA
One Dead After Crash Near Le Mars

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the victim. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was 46-year-old Matthew P. Howell of Le Mars. *************************************************************. Original story, posted Jul 7, 2022 at 2:32 p.m.:. Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a...
LE MARS, IA
Spencer Fire and Police Departments Give June Reports

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Fire Chief John Conyn had his monthly report for the city council Tuesday night. Police Chief Mark Warburton says his officers answered Thirteen hundred 35 calls and made 46 arrests in June. His officers were busy on the 4th of July with many complaints about illegal fireworks. And, the Chief says, ATV operators are handling the new law allowing them on highways well, but his current interpretation is that they cannot cross the bridge in Spencer.
SPENCER, IA
City Council Approves Activity Center Funding

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The new President of the Spencer Area Activity Center went to the city council Tuesday night to ask for the city’s annual contribution. The council approved Dan Jorgenson’s request for twelve thousand 500 dollars. He says that and a matching contribution from the Clay County board of supervisors will about cover utilities and maintenance for a year.
NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
Info sought on hit-and-run north of Hull

HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Ibex Avenue, three miles north of Hull. A vehicle described as a blue or gray Toyota or Honda passenger car traveling south struck a southbound...
HULL, IA
Date Set For Decker’s Sentencing

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A date has been set for the sentencing of the woman found guilty of the murder of Angel Bastman in Lake Park in 2020. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder, second degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft last month, several weeks after undergoing a nearly week long trial in Dickinson County Court that had prosecutors attempting to prove she was responsible for Bastman’s strangulation death.
LAKE PARK, IA
Three northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
IOWA STATE
Drought Conditions Worsen In Some Parts Of Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The U-S Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist in Iowa and, in some cases, are getting worse. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified to be in severe or moderate drought, or abnormally dry, and a cluster of southwest Iowa counties are rated abnormally dry. The same rating is applied to 10 counties along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa. The latest report doesn’t reflect the fact rain fell in Iowa since Tuesday morning and some areas got intense showers.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City man charged for OWI by Sibley

SIBLEY—A 30-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The...
SIBLEY, IA

