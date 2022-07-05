ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

HAPPENINGS AT THE VANDERBURGH COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY

city-countyobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome and meet Dustin Stephens and hear his story about why he is running for German Township Trustee! We have asked our young people to step up and run, and Dustin has! He needs support from all Democrats – financial, knocking doors, phone...

city-countyobserver.com

wevv.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise across the Tri-State

On Tuesday the Green River District Health Department sent out a press release reporting 647 new COVID-19 cases from June 27 to July 3. Meaning, the number of new cases in the district averaged 92 each day. Daviess and Henderson are 2 out of the 7 counties in the district...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Burn Bans Enacted Across Indiana Counties Due to Dry Conditions

Across the Tri-State, a few counties have enacted burn bans due to dry conditions. Earlier this week we were lighting off fireworks, but now due to dry conditions, you definitely shouldn't be lighting anything off, especially open fires. In fact, I have a friend on Facebook who shared a photo of her yard on the 4th of July after a firework set her yard on fire. Since then conditions have become even drier, and counties have enacted burn bans.
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Woman sues Crittenden school board over religious comments

PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) - A Marion woman is suing the Crittenden County Board of Education, claiming a teacher forced religion upon her third-grade son, a Princeton radio station is reporting. Jennifer Wood filed the lawsuit in the Western District of U.S. District Court in Paducah on July 1. She names...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
MyWabashValley.com

Vincennes looks to revitalize local park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For nearly two decades, Lester Square Skate Park has welcomed kids from all over the area. It’s located near 10th and Church Streets. Jesse Cummings was a teenager when he went around Vincennes, Indiana petitioning to get a skate park started. Once the project was completed, it provided the area with something different.
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases back on rise in Daviess County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. New case numbers from the Green River District Health Department show a concerning trend. Weekly cases have jumped in Daviess County. In the Owensboro area, 44 new cases were reported on May 4. It’s been a steady climb since […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
warricknews.com

Downtown Newburgh hosts Porch Fest

Downtown Newburgh was packed Saturday evening as Newburgh Music Festival filled the air with live music all evening. Festivities started at 2 p.m. when games were available for children. At 5 p.m., the music started, with bands playing along Water and State Streets, as well as food trucks and other activities on the waterfront. There was also a beer garden running concurrently with the festival located in front of the town hall until 9:30.
NEWBURGH, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Riding the Lightning in Spencer County

Story and photos by Don Steen. Electric vehicles, apart from golf carts perhaps, are still a relatively rare sight outside the metro areas of southern Indiana. A fair amount of commuters along U.S. 231 or Rockport’s city streets might have caught a glimpse of at least one all-electric passenger van, however, wearing its make and power source on its face. Lightning eMotors, an electric-vehicle manufacturer based in Colorado, rolled out two of its products for a demonstration at the Lincoln Commerce Center last Tuesday. Several representatives from local businesses and organizations, and a few mechanical enthusiasts, took the opportunity to get a look under the hood and behind the wheel of these vehicles.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Vanderburgh County Handing Out Fines To Violators

The Vanderburgh County of ordinances has issued an open burn emergency ban for all areas of the County. The ban shall run concurrent with the similar one in the city of Evansville. No person shall set, start or attempt to set an open fire within the County unless they have...
visitduboiscounty.com

A Day in Jasper

Jasper is filled with history, great food, and vitality. Explore the town’s heritage and create a memory that will last a lifetime. Remember to check out our list of events—there may be something going on that you want to be a part of. Also, other attractions are available as well—this is just one idea on how to spend your day in Jasper. If you are just going to be here for one day, you may want to look over the day in Dubois County itinerary to encompass even more things in a short time.
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Road Closure East of Vincennes Begins Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 50 in Knox County. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 12th, crews will begin work to replace two culverts along US 50 just east of Vincennes. Westbound traffic on US 50 will be restricted near Old US 50. Eastbound...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Burn bans in effect in several southern Indiana communities due to dry conditions

Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
14news.com

Bedford Collab bringing shared kitchen to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new shared kitchen is coming to Evansville’s southeast side. The founders of the Bedford Collab, Merrick Korach and DeAndre Wilson are working to provide a space for food entrepreneurs — or “foodpreneurs” as they call them — in the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Huntingburg Merchants Association Half Pot

Huntingburg- A chance to win some cash for Christmas. The Huntingburg Merchants Association is hosting their first ever half pot. The drawing will take place the weekend before Christmas. Merchant members Andrea Tooley and Linda Gelhausen shared with WITZ’s Charlie Wayne Live at 7:05 on Friday morning some more details....
HUNTINGBURG, IN
14news.com

Princeton City Council member accused of misconduct

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton, Indiana, council member is accused of preparing legal documents without the authority to do so. According to a probable cause affidavit, Sheri Greene used the resources of the Gibson County Assessor’s Office to prepare property deeds for friends and family. Greene is an...
PRINCETON, IN
witzamfm.com

Final days of the Hadi Half-Pot as jackpot grows over $126,000.

Local Sources- This weekend is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot has reached over $126,000 as of 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday and we except it grow significantly over the weekend. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – July 5, 2022

Payton Scott Mattingly of Holland to Megan Kay Burton of Danville, IL. Allyson Frease to Jacob Kirchner, both of Jasper. Rachel Breitwieser to Andrew Hopf, both of Huntingburg. Sonja Sills to Darren Wright, both of Jasper. Craig Allen Atkins of St. Anthony to Susan Marie Wagner of Holland.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – July 5, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Rylie Kelley; Jason Boston; David A. Rust; Hector I. Rodriguez-Gonzalez; Kyle Pardue; Curtis W. Cooper; Jenna L. Young; Drew L. Bailey; Braden E. Hafling; Alexander K. O’Brien; William J. Schurfranz; Robert K. Knotts; Brittany D. Christian; Denise C. Marino-Ryan; Connor A. Ward; Bradly W. Decker; Kristen R. Elder Mitchell; Darinda L. Carver; Garrett R. Blevins; Felicia N. Sims; Ashley A. Huddleston; Joseph A. Wethington; Jacob L. Weatherholt; Christopher C. Kline; Amber M. Hartley; Chauncey S. Greer; Devon N. Kirkwood; Aaron R. Bowman; Kourtney J. Casebolt; Teresa M. McKinney; Ethan J. Harms; Kaylynn M. Thomas; Elisha B. Cannon; Katrina P. Vincent; Anthony M. Davis; Ian L. Hamm; Eric P. Burroughs; Trenton R. Bass; Gracie A. Rogers; Derek T. Kerstiens; Peter A. Gross; Sammie J. Kidd; David W. Byrd; Dennis S. Terry; Walter A. Stribling; Brian T. Bush; Clint J. Hendley; Jackson C. Vize; Blanco Q. Yermins; Chantel M. Smith; Junrong Chen; Breanna L. Chester; Chase T. Stiles; Viktoriya Gossage; Garrett C. Helton.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

