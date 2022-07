Bowery Boogie reports that Lower East Side fries shop Bel-Fries was wrecked over the weekend, by patrons allegedly upset by the $1.75 price for added toppings. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” said chef Rafael Nuñez, of the incident now circulating online. According to news organization Univision, computers, a cash register, and other items were supposedly destroyed at the Ludlow Street late-night spot and at least one Bel-Fries worker allegedly ended up in the hospital with head injuries after the event.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO