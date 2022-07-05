Kevin Durant wasn’t the first NBA star to ask out, and he won’t be the last

Unfortunately, Kevin Durant will not be the last, not even close.

An entire new slew of young NBA stars signed massive contract extensions with their teams in the past week for staggering dollars, but how many of them will make it to the end of those megadeals without asking to be traded as Durant did last week ?

KD twice previously switched teams as a free agent — which was fully his right both times, don’t get it twisted — from Oklahoma City to the multiple titles he won with Golden State to his gone-bust teaming with Kyrie Irving with the Nets.

Durant asking out last week came less than 11 months since Brooklyn re-signed him to a four-year, $198 million contract extension that kicks in this season.

The Nets similarly were participants in James Harden’s multiple requests to be relocated while under contract, mortgaging much of their future assets to complete a Big 3 alongside Durant and Irving in a trade with the Rockets and then shipping the unhappy 10-time All-Star to the Sixers in February.

Yes, all-time legends Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also went that route decades ago to force their way to the Lakers, but the practice has become more and more common in recent years with stars such as Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Paul George, Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard among those demanding, and being granted, trades elsewhere.

Irving also asked out of a championship situation alongside LeBron James in Cleveland and was dealt to Boston before eventually signing with the Nets, only to reportedly prefer a realignment now with LBJ in Los Angeles after opting into the final year of his contract for $36.7 million rather than decline it and sign with the Lakers for a salary-cap exception worth around $6 million.

The CBA proviso that players can earn longer and richer deals with their current teams than they can in free agency is the impetus for many of them staying put for these maximum deals. But how and where will it end for recently signed players such as Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Devin Booker, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns and the dozens of other players who may feel a need to reassess their situations in the coming years? It’s hard to believe every one of them will be with the teams they signed with last week when their contracts end.

Stephen Curry looks to be an outlier in this regard. He fully appears headed to join the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, previous generational players such as Larry Bird and Magic Johnson and various members of the old Celtics dynasty to win championships and stay with one organization for the entirety of their careers.

Perhaps Giannis Antetokounmpo and a few others will join this dwindling latter group, but odds are more will follow Durant’s lead and seek what they believe is best for them and their careers rather than honor the contracts they gladly signed.

Sadly, some people equate the most important July 4 sporting event in recent years in New York with the annual hot-dog eating contest at Nathan’s in Coney Island. ( Congrats again, Joey Chestnut )

No offense to those who enjoy soaking their hot dog buns in water into soggy and disgusting paste, but sports on the Fourth of July are supposed to be about baseball.

And it is beyond absurd that the Yankees didn’t have a scheduled game on Independence Day for the first time since 1915. (It also should be noted that the holiday fell on a Sunday in those days more than a century ago, and due to blue laws, big-league games weren’t played in New York on Sundays until 1919.)

They were slated to play on 21 consecutive days if not for last week’s rainout in Cleveland. But the Yankees should be scheduled to play on that day every year because it happens to be one of the most important anniversaries in baseball history and team lore beyond the Yankees’ 27th World Series titles.

After all, it is the anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s “Luckiest Man” speech in 1939. It also happens to be George Steinbrenner’s — and John Sterling’s! — birthdays.

It was silly enough that the Yanks also didn’t play on Memorial Day earlier this season, but let’s hope it’s at least another 107 years before this comes up again.

So much for easing into his first minor-league rehab start. The numbers for Jacob deGrom on Sunday were typically eye-popping .

The two-time Cy Young Award winner’s first three pitches registered over 100 mph, and he finished his 24-pitch stint exceeding that number six times while throwing 18 strikes and fanning five of the six batters he faced. (Mets officials told The Post’s Mike Puma they weren’t exactly thrilled with deGrom letting loose in his first time back in a game, but understood his desire to see if he had his usual stuff.)

The most important number, of course, was that deGrom declared his injured shoulder is at 100 percent.

“I felt like I had control of everything, the main thing was trying to locate the fastball and pitch off that. Everything felt good,” deGrom told reporters in St. Lucie, Fla. “[My shoulder] feels 100 percent. Because it was bone … you can’t really push it. I had to wait until the bone was healed and move forward from there.”

Buck Showalter told reporters in Cincinnati before Monday’s 7-4 win that the Mets plan to keep deGrom pitching every fifth day during his rehab assignment, meaning he’s slated to go again for Single-A St. Lucie on Friday at Daytona Beach.

With Max Scherzer slated to pitch Tuesday for the first time since May 18, the Mets are hoping deGrom has no setbacks and finally will join his co-ace atop the rotation in the coming weeks.