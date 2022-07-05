ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Lee on WJR: Great Lakes cruises get big | $100 million in state money for UM project | What's in the state budget

Saturday Extra: A Cass Cafe appreciation post

Good morning! This week in the Saturday Extra: A fond farewell to a neighborhood favorite, a Farmer Jack flashback, and the funny sale of the Fisher Building. I always appreciate your notes: abragg@crain.com. Did someone forward this email to you? If you enjoyed it, you can sign up here. The...
Kwame Kilpatrick, wife sought donations for home following birth of son

In announcing the birth of their son Kyng Malachi Kilpatrick, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife, LaTicia McGee, asked supporters for donations toward a home in Orlando, Florida, according to a June 27 report in Deadline Detroit. The couple asked for donations in increments up to $8,000, Deadline...
Watch: Michigan Fireworks Accidentally All Go Off In 30 Seconds

Growing up the 4th of July was one of my favorite holidays. My brother Bob and I would spend the day with our dad and the rest of the family in Milford, Michigan. My Aunt and Uncle owned a cottage on Sears and we would spend the day swimming and fishing on the dock and in the row boat. Then later in the day, we would have a huge bbq with Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Ribs along with some better-made chips and some Faygo to wash it all down.
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn drivers to slow down after 105 MPH ticket

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) put out a warning on Twitter Tuesday after clocking a driver going over a hundred miles-per-hour on I-96. MSP said the driver was spotted on a portion of I-96 located in Livingston County. A 20-year-old man was clocked at 105 mph. The speed limit on that section of I-96 is 70 mph.
Toledo bike rider assaulted, thrown into the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was assaulted during a bike ride and thrown into the Maumee River on the 4th of July holiday. According to Toledo Police records, a 51-year-old man was riding his bike behind Imagination Station around 8:30 p.m. Monday when two suspects started to chase him on bikes. They hit the man on the bike and forced him off. Police say that’s when a third suspect approached and began repeatedly punching and kicking the man.
Lapeer man's body recovered after drowning in Lake Nepessing

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities recovered the body of a Lapeer man who drowned in Lake Nepessing over the weekend. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the body of 59-year-old David Holmes was pulled from the water around 9 p.m. Monday. He had been missing since Saturday evening. Investigators say...
Southgate Man Charged After Inappropriate Contact With 13-Year-Old Girl Over Social Media

(CBS DETROIT) – A Southgate man has been charged after having inappropriate contact with a teen girl over social media. Shawn P. Frances, 35, has been charged with one count of enticing a minor for immoral purposes. Frances allegedly contacted the 13-year-old girl over social media from June 1 through June 27 and sent nude photos of himself. In addition to this, he asked the girl to send nude photos of herself and to meet with him. Officials say Frances is a family friend of the victim. The girl’s mother discovered the messages from Frances and contacted the Southgate Police Department immediately. An investigation led to the arrest of Frances on June 29. He was arraigned on July 5, and he received a $10,000/10% bond, and he was ordered to wear a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 15. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
