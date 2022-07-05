Eyewitness News Tuesday morning

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – The off-duty police officer who shot and killed a bear in Newtown will not face charges, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said. Officials said the State’s Attorney’s Office concluded there is not enough evidence to charge the homeowner. The bear...
(WFSB) - An officer in Connecticut helped an animal take flight again, literally. Thanks to Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police Officer, Anthony Dota, a red-tailed hawk was able to fly again, after it was rescued by the officer from a crash on I-95. According to the non-profit, ‘A Place Called Hope’...
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The state’s program that grants free admission to museums for children this summer is underway. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference in East Windsor to encourage Connecticut residents to take advantage of the program, which is called “Connecticut Summer at the Museum.”
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Jewelry you can feel good about, made right here in Connecticut. “Connecticut and Rhode Island and it contributes to beach cleanup which is pretty awesome too so people that are kind of eco conscious really like this as an option for jewelry. Our packaging is eco-friendly as well,” said Victoria Woolard.
BERLIN, Conn. — Another Connecticut community, Berlin, has fallen victim to hate speech after a still mysterious person scattered racist flyers all over the streets. In past incidents, the flyers weren’t placed in mailboxes or door jams, they were just thrown everywhere. While the content of the flyers is protected as free speech, the state police are also investigating it with a newly formed hate crimes unit.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WFSB) - A motorcyclist from Connecticut was killed in a crash that happened Monday in Great Barrington, MA. The rider was only identified as a 68-year-old man. Great Barrington police said the crash happened on the south end of Main Street in front of the Bistro Box...
MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a little less painful at the pump lately. For several weeks, it’s gone down nearly 30-cents on average in Connecticut. Some gas is cheaper just by where you are exactly. Eyewitness News found a station in Watertown selling gas at $4.39. While...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In June, the CDC approved vaccines for children under five years-old. So far, about three thousand young kids have been vaccinated in Connecticut. Health officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated now so that by the time school starts they have gotten all their shots.
How much fun is it to cozy up by a campfire and make s'mores with the kids? How about doing it in your own backyard? Can you do that in Connecticut? That question came to mind, mainly during the height of the pandemic when no one went anywhere and some people converted their backyards into their own personal ecosystem.
An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gun permits are at an all-time high in Connecticut. State police released statistics from the last 12 years and in that time more than half a million permits were issued. “We are starting to see a little more brand-new firearm shooters – very similar to what we saw in 2020,” said […]
A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
The Massachusetts US Attorney says a Connecticut man has been arrested on charges that he allegedly tried to smuggle a person from Brazil into this country. That man is identified as Fagner Chaves DeLima – a 41 year old man from East Hartford was charged with one count of attempted human smuggling. He has already pleaded not guilty to the charges in Federal Court in Worcester.
Protestors kneeling on the Capital Beltway in Maryland brought traffic to a halt on July Fourth. Traffic was at a complete standstill as of 12:30 at Route 29 due to climate protestors in Silver Spring, according to developing reports. Maryland State Police and local police were at the scene. to...
The state's minimum wage increase takes effect today. The one-dollar hike brings the minimum wage in Connecticut to 14-dollars and hour. It's part of a five-year process that began in 2019. The law calls for the wage to cap out at 15-dollars next year, then beginning in 2024 the rate will grow along with economic indicators like inflation.
Know him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an assault that occurred at a Lehigh Valley gun club. The man pictured above is wanted for an assault at Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, local police said in a release.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the holiday weekend in full swing, people are flocking to the Connecticut’s parks to enjoy the warm and sunny weather. The turnout has already over-extended the capacity of some state parks, according to the Connecticut Department of...
NEPTUNE, NJ – A man was found shot to death inside a car in Neptune Township early Monday morning, according to acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. The body was found inside a vehicle on a street outside the popular Jersey Shore nightclub Headliner. According to the Neptune Police...
This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
