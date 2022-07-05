Morning Notes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRaytheon, Boeing Mostly Moving Execs — “The real answer is that these are relatively easy shifts for both new companies — each of which already had a sizable presence here for years. They are both racing to be closer to their top customer, the federal government, in what appears to be...

TheDailyBeast

Right-Wing Protesters Carry Out Short-Lived July 4 ‘Attack’ On D.C. Area Highways

Early Monday morning, members of the right-wing anti-vax group the 1776 Restoration Movement, formerly called The People’s Convoy, launched their “attack” on Washington D.C. highways. The group brought traffic on 95 north and 95 south near exit 198 to a near stop, as they occupied three lanes in both directions. Their leader, David “Santa” Riddell, who was heading up a group on 95 south, proudly stated: “We have literally attacked 270 into Washington, D.C., 7 [sic] into Washington D.C., 95 north into Washington, D.C. and 95 south into Washington, D.C.—all with relatively the same amount of time.” Over on 95 north, Riddell said police officers had threatened the “arrest” of members who continued to obstruct the interstate. The group successfully blocked portions of the highways for 30 minutes Monday morning, but their July 4 activities may not be over yet. Earlier this week, a leader pledged they would also shut down the Washington, D.C. area beltway.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Long-lost letter written by Alexander Hamilton 250 years ago to Marquis de Lafayette and stolen from state archives during World War II will go on display at Massachusetts museum on Fourth of July

A letter written in 1780 by Alexander Hamilton that was thought stolen for decades has finally returned to Massachusetts, where it will be displayed at the Commonwealth Museum. The letter was stolen by a former Massachusetts State Archives worker during World War II and then sold privately; the employee was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
TheDailyBeast

Long-Lost Alexander Hamilton Letter to Marquis de Lafayette Discovered

Written nearly 250 years ago, a wartime letter—long thought stolen and penned by Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers—has been found and is finally going on display in Massachusetts, just in time for the 4th of July. Hamilton wrote the letter to the Marquis de Lafayette, a French aristocrat and Continental Army general, in 1780, according to a press release from William Galvin, the secretary of the Commonwealth. It was believed to have been stolen from the Massachusetts State Archives by an employee during World War II, and was “returned to the Commonwealth after a lengthy court battle” that concluded last October, according to Galvin. The letter was brought to the FBI’s attention several years ago, when a Virginia auction house came into possession of it. The letter will be the centerpiece of the Commonwealth Museum’s annual July Fourth exhibit, alongside an original copy of the Declaration of Independence.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Cross-country U.S. Army convoy began 103 years ago

It’s hard to believe that in 1919 – just over 100 years ago – the vast majority of the nation’s roads were unpaved. At that time, only 12% of the country’s rural roads had been “surfaced.” However, that definition included roads that were mostly ill-maintained and had dirt or gravel surfaces. Moreover, there was no federal authority overseeing construction; and what few decent roads there were remained unconnected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Right-wing trucker convoy leader arrested along National Mall in Washington DC

The leader of the trucker convoy that tried and failed multiple times to ensnare traffic around Washington DC was arrested on Wednesday after his group achieved mild success for the very first time.Proud Boy member David “Santa” Riddell was arrested along the National Mall in downtown Washington DC early in the morning on Wednesday. The Daily Beast first reported that he faced two traffic citations as well as one arrestable offense: Failure to obey the commands of a police officer.Several times throughout 2022, the group attempted to ensnare traffic around Washington DC in a manner reminiscent of the massive trucker...
PUBLIC SAFETY

