Bumgarner, Diamondbacks send Giants to 5th straight loss

Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist over the weekend, farm director Josh Barfield tells Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Smith, who also incurred some ligament damage in the area, suffered the injury diving for a fly ball with a game for Triple-A Reno. Barfield tells Piecoro the wrist will be immobilized for the next six weeks. The club is hoping he’ll be able to avoid surgery and return at some point this season, but the full extent of the damage and a treatment program will be known after he undergoes a CT scan.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO