ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fargo Police investigating self-reported shooting

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- One man is in custody after reportedly shooting a man in Fargo on Independence...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

FPD identifies officer and victim connected to officer-involved shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have now identified the officer and victim connected to Friday’s officer-involved shooting. The victim, who died during the shooting incident, is identified as 28-year-old Shane Netterville of Jamestown. FPD Officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran, has now been placed on paid...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man Killed in Police-involved Fargo Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the 28-year-old Jamestown man, who has not been publicly identified, died at a hospital several hours after the shooting at an apartment building in the 3400 blk. of 15th Ave. S. The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo man arrested on attempted murder charges

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A West Fargo man is in custody after allegedly shooting a person Friday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that just after 8 p.m. Friday, they were called to 3600 block of Landeco Lane for a disturbance involving several people, including according to multiple witnesses on scene a "man displaying a handgun".
WEST FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Independence Day#County Jail#Violent Crime#Fargo Police#Lovass
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: One hospitalized in officer-involved South Fargo shooting, one suspect on the run

--- Update (11:35 a.m.) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski tells WDAY Radio that at 8:13 a.m. Friday officers were called to the scene at 34th street southwest and 15th avenue for reports of a 'man down'. When they arrived, they attempted to stop a man, who got into a mini van and attempted to run. He was shot by law enforcement, and crashed into a nearby garage. Two others inside attempted to run, with one being caught. The other is currently on the loose. The suspect shot suffered serious injuries and was transported to local hospital for his injuries. At this time, there is no danger to the public in the search for the remaining suspect. If you do know anything about the incident, including the whereabouts of the suspect on the run, you're asked to contact FPD at (701) 235-4493.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man shot by Fargo Police dies as one suspect still on loose

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Zibolski says the officer is an 11-year veteran of the department. 25-year-old Cody Dunn with no permanent address, a passenger in the van, was arrested at the scene for not following commands of officers to stop and having methamphetamine.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Police activity reported in South Fargo, one hospitalized in shooting

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that police activity is taking place in South Fargo. WDAY News First received word of roadways blocked off and police tape scattered at an apartment complex near the intersection of 34th street southwest and 17th avenue south around 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Updated: Fargo police share updates on officer involved shooting

Updated: The Fargo Police Department has identified both parties in the officer involved shooting that occured on Friday. The Department says the victim has been identified as Shane Netterville, a 28-year-old Native American man who last lived in Jamestown. The officer has been identified as Adam O'Brien, an 11-year veteran of the FPD. O'Brein is currently on paid administrative leave until the investigation into the officer's use of force is completed by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man dead, one suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The 28-year-old Native American man from Jamestown was shot by a Fargo Police Officer. Another person is in custody and a third is still on the run. Police were called to an...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Body found in river in Moorhead identified

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a man who was pulled from the Red River in north Moorhead Wednesday afternoon. He was 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh of Fargo. The body was spotted near the shoreline. Police say the medical examiner did not find...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo police shoot crime suspect; Pro abortion rallies planned in ND; Record crowd expected at RRV Fair

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Gunfire breaks out in a Fargo neighborhood. What police are telling us about the investigation. Pro-abortion protests planned this weekend at locations around the region. A record crowd is expected over the next ten days at the Red River Valley Fair.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Body of a juvenile is recovered from the Red River in Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are working to identify a body recovered from the Red River in Moorhead. Police say juveniles found the body along the shoreline Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say it appears the man’s body had been in the water for a significant amount of time. The Ramsey County...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Man who fled Becker County courthouse after prison sentence caught

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- After fleeing from the courtroom following a jail sentence Wednesday afternoon, a Bemidji man was caught in Detroit Lakes just hours later. The Becker County Sheriff's Office confirming to WDAY Radio that Alexander Paul Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes by local law enforcement around 10:27 p.m. Tuesday.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police respond to a report of a laser in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 4:58 A.M. on July 5th, Fargo police received a report from an individual on 8th Ave. N. of a green laser being used. The caller also said they saw a male with a raised handgun fire a round into the air. Police say...
valleynewslive.com

Train derailment near Hitterdal

HITTERDAHL, Minn. Valley News Live) - No one was hurt when a train derailed Friday evening in Hitterdal, Minnesota. It happened on Highway 32, north of Highway 10 and roughly 2 miles south of Hitterdal. 5 train cars filled with wheat overturned. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the train wasn’t speeding and slipped off the track.
HITTERDAL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people are injured in crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN)--Authorities say that three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place just after noon on Sunday on Highway 78 near County Road 72 in Everts Township. Minnesota State Patrol says two pickups going opposite direction collided. One of the three injured was airlifted to a hospital, and a second person was treated at a hospital. No word on the condition of the third victim.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo man dead following ATV accident in Becker County

(Becker County, MN) -- A North Dakota man is dead after he crashed his UTV Friday night in Becker County, Minnesota. Local authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson and a passenger were riding along Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the Fargo resident lost control of the vehicle, causing it to stray off the pavement and overturn before slamming into a tree sometime before 10 p.m.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
und.edu

Medical Doctor Class of 2026 begins studies at UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue my education at the UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences,” beamed first-year medical student and Mandan, N.D., native Madelyn Jablonski. “I chose UND for its small class sizes, state of the art medical school, and compassion for creating healthcare providers for subsequent work in the state. I am most excited to get to know my peers, professors, and use the Simulation Center.”
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy