Michigan State

Michigan gas prices fall a third straight week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are starting to come down in Michigan...

Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices across the state and right here in Mid-Michigan are continuing their downward trend. According to AAA, gas prices across the state are down three cents from Wednesday. The decrease is slightly less in Ingham and Jackson County. The average price across Lansing on Thursday...
Growing like a weed: Cannabis businesses find fertile ground in Michigan

After setting up a successful business selling water-soluble cannabis powders and gummies in Colorado, two Michigan natives decided to bring the company to their home state. Justin Singer and Missy Bradley, co-founders of Ripple of Colorado, recently opened an 8,000-square-foot manufacturing and processing facility in Dimondale, a Lansing suburb that has proved to be receptive to their nontraditional enterprise.
Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
Gorgeous Michigan Parks to Visit Before Summer is Over

Michigan has a slew of beautiful parks and outdoor areas that are a major tourist attraction for Michiganders and those beyond the Mitten. It’s easy to find state parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation areas throughout the state, which makes it simple to find summertime things to do in the state.
#Gas Prices
9 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria

Before heading to your local beach, check this list of beaches that, as of Friday morning, July 8, are closed or under contamination advisories for high bacteria levels. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Beach Guard system posts notifications of beach closures and contamination advisories for high bacteria levels. More than 1,200 public beaches and nearly 600 private beaches are monitored.
This Is Michigan's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
Have You Ever Had Michigan’s Favorite Hot Dog?

The best hot dog in Michigan comes from a spot that you may have never heard of, but plenty of people have including musician Jack White and the late Anthony Bourdain. Anthony Bourdain visited the popular 24-hour Detroit eatery with his television show 'Parts Unknown' in 2013 and just this year, Jack White stopped by before leaving Detroit in April after performing two nights at The Detroit Masonic Temple.
Michigan Hot Dog Named the Best in the State

Nothing says “American summer” more than a delicious hot dog. In Michigan, it’s a tradition to grab a juicy, flavorful hot dog at a summer baseball game or fall football outing. I’m a vegetarian, but I personally think veggie hot dogs are delicious, so it’s one of my favorite summertime foods.
Traffic
Gas Price
Michigan property tax bills are about to go up: Why homeowners will pay more

Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, we're paying more to buy groceries, fill up the tank with gas, take out a mortgage — and soon to cover our property tax bills for homes in Michigan.  Homeowners can get ready to see bigger than normal increases in their summer property tax bills that are being sent out in July. And many are very likely going to need to prepare for an even bigger hike in property taxes next year too, thanks...
Michigan State Police Troopers in Northern Michigan to Begin Wearing Body Cameras this Week

Michigan State Police Posts in northern Michigan are scheduled to begin receiving body cameras this week. “We have a couple hundred troopers in northern Michigan, we have four posts were rolling this out beginning with the Alpena Post and then we’ll be going to Gaylord, Cadillac, and the Houghton Lake Post,” said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police 7th District Public Information Officer.
