ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Parts of UK to bask in balmy temperatures – with possible heatwave on the cards

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzXCl_0gV7K47h00

The UK is set to bask in balmy temperatures over the coming days, with a possible heatwave on the way, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters are expecting the mercury to hit the high 20s in south and east England by the end of the week, and it could soar even further next week.

Much of the country has seen a drab start to July, with temperatures a degree and a half below average for the month, but a period of sustained high pressure will follow, bringing warm sunny days and dry spells.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: “Certainly through this weekend we could see temperatures up into the high 20s, particularly in parts of the south and east of UK, and that high pressure that’s driving the more settled conditions and high temperatures staying dominant through next week as well, with temperatures expected to continue to rise through next week.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpMMX_0gV7K47h00
HKRD3P Blackpool sea front and Tower, Blackpool, Lancashire, England.

Asked if the UK can expect a heatwave next week, Mr Claydon added: “With those settled conditions in place, and the high pressure remaining dominant, it’s something that we’ll have to look at once we get a little bit closer to time.”

Current Met Office forecasts are predicting 28C (82F) in London next Monday, and if temperatures continue to rise as expected, it would mark the start of a heatwave in the capital.

Mr Claydon said: “Temperatures certainly over the next couple of days are getting close to average for the time of year in terms of maximums that we’d expect.”

Parts of the UK have already seen high temperatures in 2022, with the hottest temperature of the year so far recorded at 32.7C (90F) in Santon Downham, Norfolk, on June 17.

The picture is gloomier in the north and west of the UK, however, as Mr Claydon said: “The higher pressure is more dominant in the south-west of the UK, with low pressure still influencing the north and west of the UK with rain at times through much of western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“So certainly the south and east faring better over the next few days in terms of brightness, but also temperatures, and as with the UK climate, those higher temperatures are expected in parts of the south and east of the UK.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Britain to bask in ‘wall-to-wall sunshine’ amid 32C heatwave

Britain will bask in “wall-to-wall sunshine” over the weekend amid a heatwave that could bring temperatures upwards of 32C, forecasters have said. London and south-east England are expected to see highs of 29C and clear skies on Sunday after parts of the country got hotter than Los Angeles and Santorini on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

UK to push 30C on Sunday as heatwave scorches nation

The UK will push close to 30C on Sunday amid a heatwave blasting the nation. London and south-east England are expected to see highs of 29C and clear skies during the afternoon, making the country hotter than parts of the Maldives. The heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bask#Heatwave#Uk#The Met Office#Current Met Office
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Bull runners narrowly avoid being gored at San Fermin Festival

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided being gored during the latest bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying two men had been stabbed by horns. Officials in the Spanish city corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched...
SOCIETY
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
newschain

Teachers must not be campaigners in the classroom, says Ofsted chief

Ofsted’s chief inspector has said teachers must ensure they are a “teacher not a campaigner” in an increasingly “atomised” world for pupils. Speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Amanda Spielman said pupils were growing up in an online world “that both reflects and fuels the atomisation and polarisation of society”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Eddie Jones relishes silencing critics with series-levelling win in Brisbane

Eddie Jones relished silencing the taunts of Australia fans and his own critics after England took their three-Test series to a decider with a 25-17 victory in Brisbane. England must play the climax to the tour in Sydney without Maro Itoje after the Lions second row was concussed following a heavy collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time.
RUGBY
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
newschain

Covid cases on the rise among teachers

Covid cases are on the rise amongst the school workforce, the latest figures show. Data linking the School Workforce Census to NHS Test and Trace and National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) data found that staff in both primary and secondary schools had higher rates of positive tests in the spring 2022 term compared with the autumn term in 2021.
EDUCATION
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
newschain

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side, only at the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
newschain

Timeline: Key events in Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter

Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter appears to be on the verge of collapse. In a letter, the Tesla and SpaceX boss’s lawyers said the platform has “not complied with its contractual obligations” surrounding the deal, namely giving him enough information to “make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform”.
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy