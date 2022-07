Zolton is back with the first single that he produced, recorded, and mixed himself. Dwelling in the intersection of electronica, hip hop and R&B, this song is about being in love with someone that doesn’t see you in their future like you seem them in yours. It’s been a rollercoaster with this person; you don’t know what to do with your heart at this point. Zolton has been an inventive artist to watch in Milwaukee for some time now and hasn’t been afraid to express his vulnerable side. We can’t wait to see what he’ll do from here.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO