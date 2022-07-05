Iranian prog metallers Hyper Planet release video for To Live With Wisdom

Iranian prog metal duo Hyper Planet have released a video for their brand new single, To Live With Wisdom , which you can check out below.

Hyper Planet are brothers Amin and Armin Saffar (guitar and bass respectively). The pair began learning music on traditional Iranian instruments such as the Santur and Tombak, before a passion for rock and metal took hold. They formed Hyper Planet in 2010.

To Live With Wisdom is the second single the band have released from their upcoming debut album. They released Beyond The Laniakea last year and have even come to the attention of Sons Of Apollo guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, who has openly supported the band. The band's dad Ali Saffar also makes an appearance in the new video on Santur and Qanun.

"The story behind this song is about ‘in memory of a 14-year-old guitarist Nikta Esfandani who gave her life in the nationwide protest in November 2019 in Iran, and also all those Iranian people who gave their lives for freedom, democracy, and human rights in Iran," explains Amin. "We’d love to show how music could be a powerful tool for spreading peace and love worldwide. Also, we’d like to show that there are a lot of capabilities between Western and Eastern music and their instruments.

"We would love to share with the world that despite the maximum censorship due to the miserable, deplorable situations that the inefficient government in Iran has created for us, that bringing threat, repression, and insecurity. Unfortunately, our band and albums are banned in Iran. But we hope we will soon be able to release them in a free, safe place, away from censorship, repression, fear of arrest, and imprisonment.

"On the other hand, we must also point out that the inefficiency of the government in Iran does not end here. It continues in a way that causes a wide range of sanctions to be implemented on Iran so that we, Iranians, aren’t even allowed to have any international credit cards or PayPal accounts in any form freely, directly, and legally to share our music on global musical platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, and Tidal, etc. However, having lots of barricades to accessing YouTube, Facebook, or other international websites due to the internet censorship and blockage in Iran, we have to use VPN to access them. The only remaining way to send our music and message to the world is through social media such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube and websites like Prog Magazine, Ultimately, we’d love to deeply appreciate you for sharing our music and message with the world and being our voice."

You can find out more about Hyper Planet and keep up to date with their music. You’ll find them on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

