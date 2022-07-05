ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained

By MICHAEL TARM, KATHLEEN FOODY, ROGER SCHNEIDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uLrT_0gV7IfZd00
1 of 16

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded.

An hourslong manhunt during which residents hunkered down in businesses or received police escorts to their homes ended with a traffic stop and brief chase Monday evening, when authorities detained a man they described as a person of interest. They identified no motive for the attack in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

“It definitely hits a lot harder when it’s not only your hometown but it’s also right in front of you,” resident Ron Tuazon said as he and a friend returned to the parade route Monday evening to retrieve chairs, blankets and a child’s bike that he and his family abandoned when the shooting began.

“It’s commonplace now,” Tuazon said. “We don’t blink anymore. Until laws change, it’s going to be more of the same.”

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.

Among them was the family of Nicolas Toledo, who was in his late 70s and visiting from Mexico when he was shot. He died at the scene, his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, told the Chicago Sun-Times. Also killed was Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and “beloved” staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel, which announced her death on its website.

Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: a box of chocolate cookies spilled onto the grass; a child’s Chicago Cubs cap; baby strollers, some bearing American flags, and children’s bikes.

“There’s no safe place,” said Highland Park resident Barbara Harte, 73, who had stayed away from the parade fearing a mass shooting, but later ventured from her home.

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over Robert E. Crimo III about 5 miles north of the shooting scene, several hours after police released the man’s photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit, and warned the public that he was likely armed and dangerous. Authorities initially said he was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Crimo’s social media said he was 21.

Police declined to immediately identify Crimo as a suspect but said identifying him as a person of interest, sharing his name and other information publicly was a serious step.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene and one was taken to a hospital and died there.

Police have not released details about the victims, but Toledo’s granddaughter told the Sun-Times that Toledo had spent most of his life in Morelos, Mexico. Xochil Toledo said she remembers looking over at her grandfather as a band passed them playing music.

“He was so happy,” she said. “Happy to be living in the moment.”

Xochil Toledo said her father tried to shield her grandfather and was shot in the arm; her boyfriend also was shot in the back and taken by someone to nearby hospital because they weren’t sure there would be enough ambulances for all the victims.

Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs, said on Twitter that two Mexicans were also wounded.

Sundheim had spent decades on the staff at North Shore Congregation Israel, early on teaching at the congregation’s preschool and later serving as Events and B’nei Mitzvah Coordinator, “all of this with tireless dedication,” the congregation said in its statement announcing her death.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all,” the statement said.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults, but didn’t have information on the sixth victim.

NorthShore University Health Center received 26 patients after the attack. All but one had gunshot wounds, said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness. Their ages ranged from 8 to 85, and Temple estimated that four or five were children.

“It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference.

“While we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly — yes, weekly — American tradition.”

Since January, there have been 15 shootings where four or more people have been killed, including the Highland Park shooting, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database.

The shooter opened fire around 10:15 a.m., when the parade was about three-quarters through, authorities said.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the incident commander on scene, said the gunman apparently used a “high-powered rifle” to fire from a spot atop a commercial building where he was “very difficult to see.” He said the rifle was recovered at the scene. Police also found a ladder attached to the building.

President Joe Biden on Monday said he and first lady Jill Biden were “shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day.”

In recent days, Biden signed the widest-ranging gun violence bill passed by Congress in decades, a compromise that showed at once both progress on a long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists.

Crimo, who goes by the name Bobby, was an aspiring rapper with the stage name Awake the Rapper, posting on social media dozens videos and songs, some ominous and violent.

In one animated video since taken down by YouTube, Crimo raps about armies “walking in darkness” as a drawing appears of a man pointing a rifle, a body on the ground and another figure with hands up in the distance.

In another video, in which Crimo appears in a classroom wearing a black bicycle helmet. He says: “Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, even myself.”

Crimo’s father, Bob, a longtime deli owner, ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Highland Park in 2019, calling himself “a person for the people.”

Highland Park is a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan, with mansions and sprawling lakeside estates that have long drawn the rich and sometimes famous, including NBA legend Michael Jordan, who lived in the city for years when he played for the Chicago Bulls. John Hughes filmed parts of several movies in the city, including “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Weird Science.”

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.

Troiani said she pushed her 5-year-old son’s bike, running through the neighborhood to get back to their car.

“It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

___

Foody contributed from Chicago. Associated Press writers Mike Balsamo in New York, David Koenig in Dallas, Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia, Fabiola Sánchez in Monterrey, Mexico, Jim Mustian in New Orleans, Bernard Condon in New York, and Martha Irvine and Mike Householder in Highland Park contributed reporting.

Comments / 9

Melanie Lipsey
2d ago

Lots of prayers for the family and our country 🙏❤This picture is just so beyond heartbreaking!! This police officer sadness says it all!! 💯🙏🙏

Reply
7
truthisalligive
2d ago

so very sad! Dear God, why let a person so evil even breathe? God we need you to stomp out evil. Please Father God, in the name of Jesus Christ, stop those be who wish to do evil towards others who are innocent l. Please comfort the family and friends of those involved.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
US News and World Report

Parents of Boy, 2, Found Alone at Parade Shooting Among Dead

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
CBS News

At least 7 killed in shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois; person of interest in custody

Update: Police confirmed a seventh victim died Tuesday. Read the latest on the investigation here. At least seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and more than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, officials said. Some of the victims, including at least one child, were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage told reporters.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jill Biden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Should red-flag law have stopped parade shooting?

CHICAGO (AP) — Days after a rooftop gunman killed seven people at a parade, attention has turned to how the assailant obtained multiple guns and whether the laws on Illinois books could have prevented the Independence Day massacre. Illinois gun laws are generally praised by gun-control advocates as tougher than in most states. But they did not stop Robert E. Crimo III from carrying out the attack in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. One focus is on the state’s so-called red-flag law, which enables parents, roommates and police to ask courts to seize guns from people who show signs they could turn violent. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws. Here’s a look at Illinois’ red-flag and gun-licensing laws, and whether they could have been applied to Crimo:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#American
AOL Corp

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS Chicago

Dozens of lives forever changed after deadly mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of families went to the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday morning to celebrate our nation's freedoms, and left with their lives forever changed, after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more.Among the victims was Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at North Shore Congregation Israel synagogue, leaving her family and faith community grieving the loss of a leader and friend.In an email, the congregation said Sundheim was on staff at the synagogue for decades, including time spent teaching at its preschool.They asked their congregants for prayers for her soul and her surviving family.Support...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox News

Chicago crowds attack police, shoot fireworks in late-night unrest

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer. Police first came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was injured in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

977K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy