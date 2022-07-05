ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child hospitalized after impaired mother crashes

WKRN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say an impaired woman crashed into a pole with her 8-year-old son in the passenger seat. Newsmaker: Don McLean announces new children’s book. Hazardous materials spill, driver injured in crash....

www.wkrn.com

The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Beast

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
The Independent

Teen girls found dead in car submerged in Louisiana pond

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Parents arrested after 3-year-old girl overdoses on fentanyl

OAKLAND PARK – A 3-year-old girl's parents are facing charges after police say she overdosed on fentanyl.Walter and Janett Carter are both charged with child neglect. Police say their child was found unresponsive and without a pulse inside their Oakland Park home Saturday.Officers rushed to resuscitate the little girl, saving her life. She's expected to be OK. But police say testing determined the little girl, along with her parents, all tested positive for fentanyl that day.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Minnesota

Girl, 3, dies after being hit by driver while on foot in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A 3-year-old girl is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were struck while on foot Wednesday night near the Roseville-St. Paul border.Roseville police say it happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street. The girl and the 47-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition after the crash. On Thursday morning, police said the girl died at the hospital.The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Roseville woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
ROSEVILLE, MN
The Independent

Pair of toddlers found drowned in pond 40 minutes after they went missing

Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm....
GAYLORD, MI
Fox News

Texas second-grader dies after hiding between washer and dryer during game: report

An 8-year-old Texas boy has died after getting stuck in between a washing machine and dryer during a game of hide and seek, reports say. The incident involving Wrangler Hendrix of Jewett happened Friday while he was visiting a relative’s home in Coolidge, Georgia, with his grandparents and playing the game, Thomas County Sheriff's Office Captain Tim Watkins told People.com.
COOLIDGE, GA
Daily Beast

Cops: 13-Year-Old Driver Kills 3 Passengers by Crashing Car Into a Tree

A 13-year-old boy from Florissant, Missouri was charged with three counts of manslaughter Tuesday for crashing a car into a tree, killing three other kids in the car. Police say the teenager was speeding near houses at 1:45 a.m. Monday with two 13-year olds and one 9-year-old when he rammed a tree, causing the car to burst into flames. The names of those involved have not been released due to their age, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. A lone survivor was treated for unknown injuries Monday, according to Florissant police officer Steve Michael.
FLORISSANT, MO
CBS News

Man dies after being pulled from Pelican Lake

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- Authorities say a man died after being pulled from a lake northwest of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming near a pontoon on Pelican Lake when he needed to be removed from the water.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY

