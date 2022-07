A Missouri man who killed his pregnant wife with a mallet in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday, the St. Louis County prosecutor's office said. A jury convicted Beau Rothwell, 31, in April of first-degree murder in Jennifer Rothwell's slaying in Creve Coeur, west of St. Louis.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO