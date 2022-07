CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people are without power this morning following severe storms lasting through the overnight hours. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, about 2,000 customers in the WBTV viewing area were still without power. According to outage maps, a cluster of around 300 customers was in the historic Myers Park neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO