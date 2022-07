GRETNA — As Maddie Krull stood inside a Gretna gym to lead a youth basketball camp Friday, her passion and enthusiasm were genuine. “This is one of my favorite things to do,” she said. “I truly love just teaching the game and jumping in drills with all of the kids as well. And it really doesn't mean a lot to me that now with the NIL stuff we can make money because I would seriously do this for free.

