A woman is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting at a gas station near 61st St. and Highway 169 on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, when officers arrived they found Estrella Mendoza dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Police arrested Alexis Flanner, in connection to the shooting. Police say, Flanner is Mendoza's sister-in-law and that there was some kind of argument before the shooting.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO