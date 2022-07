KEARNEY, Neb. — A Colorado woman has been charged after she allegedly hit a Target employee with a flag and threatened to stab another with it. Amanda Applehans, 39, of Denver, Colorado, is charged in Buffalo County Court with third-degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, one count of third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief - $0 to $500.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO