PIERRE – After the unusual circumstances that led to the early Expedition League Championship Series, the Pierre Trappers were ready Thursday. But so was their opponent. Luis Pelayo had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in three runs as the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs topped the Trappers 6-2 at Hyde Stadium to take a one-game-to-none lead in the best-of-five series.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO