Pierre, SD

Pierre City Commission to reorganize, hear about electric service during meeting at 5:30pm today

By Jody Heemstra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pierre City Commission meets today (July 5, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall in Pierre. Among the items on the agenda are:. Oath of Office for Commissioners...

Stanley County Commission to hold monthly meeting tonight; Department updates, waste burn pile, Treasurer’s Office staffing among items on their agenda

The Stanley County Commission holds its regular monthly meeting at 5 o’clock this evening (July 7, 2022) in the Commission Room in the Court House in Fort Pierre. updates from the Register of Deeds, Director of Equalization, Fairgrounds and Highway departments. Fort Pierre Livestock – Waste Burn Pile.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
4+ tons of trash collected during Pierre-Fort Pierre Missouri River Cleanup

This year’s (July 6, 2022) Pierre-Fort Pierre Missouri River Cleanup resulted in a record 4.14 tons of litter, trash and other debris picked up from areas along the River. The effort, conducted by 68 volunteers in water and land-based crews, cleaned up areas from just above Oahe Dam to past Farm Island.
PIERRE, SD
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
Traffic numbers out of the Pierre Regional Airport continue to rise

1508 people flew out of the Pierre Regional Airport last month (June 2022), a new monthly high for the facility. City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says so far total numbers are are well ahead of last year. Huizenga says Denver Air Connection continues to provide reliable service. DAC currently provides 12...
PIERRE, SD
What’s going on in South Dakota’s prison system?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#City Hall#Aaron Swan Associates
Potter, Sully, Hyde counties hard hit by yesterday’s deracho in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Xcel Energy says 55,000 customers lost service when a long line of severe thunderstorms rolled across South Dakota. By Wednesday morning (July 6, 2022), 90% of power lost on Tuesday has been restored by more than 600 employees and contractors working in the field. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service office says the damaging winds, hail and flash flooding that moved through the region is know as a derecho. The storms toppled trees and power lines, blocked roads and caused structural damage in Potter, Sully, and Hyde counties. There was no confirmation of a tornado.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Four fugitives captured in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Four fugitives were captured in Hughes County Wednesday following a combined effort of the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service Dakota Territory Fugitive Task Force, and the Pierre Police Department. The operation began late morning Wednesday and was conducted at multiple...
PIERRE, SD
Politics
Quick Start Sends Souris Valley Over Trappers In First Game Of Championship Series

PIERRE – After the unusual circumstances that led to the early Expedition League Championship Series, the Pierre Trappers were ready Thursday. But so was their opponent. Luis Pelayo had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in three runs as the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs topped the Trappers 6-2 at Hyde Stadium to take a one-game-to-none lead in the best-of-five series.
PIERRE, SD

