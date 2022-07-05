Pierre City Commission to reorganize, hear about electric service during meeting at 5:30pm today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Xcel Energy says 55,000 customers lost service when a long line of severe thunderstorms rolled across South Dakota. By Wednesday morning (July 6, 2022), 90% of power lost on Tuesday has been restored by more than 600 employees and contractors working in the field. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service office says the damaging winds, hail and flash flooding that moved through the region is know as a derecho. The storms toppled trees and power lines, blocked roads and caused structural damage in Potter, Sully, and Hyde counties. There was no confirmation of a tornado.

