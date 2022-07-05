One person dies in Monday night crash in Lancaster County

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–A burglary appears to have been an inside job at an east Lincoln restaurant and has landed two people in jail. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Friday said officers were called to Buffalo Wings and Rings just off of 68th and “O” shortly before 9am Thursday about the burglary. Officers got permission from the owner to look over security video, which showed someone, later identified as the kitchen manager, 35-year-old Timothy Newsom, returning after hours and turning off the security system. A suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Jessica Roman, is then seen going into the restaurant.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO