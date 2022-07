KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The low will drop to 70. It will be a bit more comfortable over the weekend. Saturday will start with sunshine and will warm only up to the middle 80s. By Sunday, we get up to near 90 and the real heat builds back in for Monday. The heat index will once again rise to triple digits.There will be another chance for rain or storms by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near seasonal norms most of the week.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO