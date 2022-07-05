Grace Medical Aesthetics At Lake Of The Ozarks: Cira Monnig Takes Clients Beyond Botox

WOWZA! Home remodeled this spring and it comes fully furnished. This peaceful cove is perfect for fishing, swimming, or kayaking in the calm water. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and has stainless steel appliances. The living room has a gas fireplace for cool evenings. The lower level features the living room, kitchen with large dining area, a half bath, and a big utility room with laundry. The upper level has the master bedroom with a full bath with a walk-in shower, 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway full bath. The home can easilysleep 12 people. All 3 bedrooms are lakeside with upper deck access. The dock has a nice swim platform, a boat slip, and room for a PWC lift on the side. Located at the 8MM, you are close to some of the best restaurants that Lake of the Ozarks has to offer! Paved circle drive with parking for at least 4 cars. This has been on a vacation rental since May. Showings can begin Wednesday, July 6th after 3PM.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO