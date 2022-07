A Coral Springs man died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Lauderdale Lakes on the Fourth of July, authorities said. Walter Cuellar, 44, of 9044 NW 28th Dr., was driving south on North State Road 7 at a high rate of speed in a 2001 Jeep Wrangler SUV as he approached the intersection at Northwest 41st Street around 1:20 a.m., according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

