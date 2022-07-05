ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

The Battle Between Bison and People In Yellowstone Isn’t New

By Drew Kirby
 4 days ago
Yellowstone National Park is celebrating 150 years in 2022 and in the last few years higher visitor numbers than ever before. Not only are there more visitors entering the park, the bison numbers have had a large increase in the 150 years, too. In 2021, there were 4.86 million...

