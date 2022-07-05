ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X28kT_0gV79Qzg00
EMBED <> More Videos Kenosha shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, police say

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Five people were shot, one fatally, in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.

Kenosha police responded to the 6300-block of 25th Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. and found five shooting victims.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were transported to local hospitals, with two transported to Milwaukee area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

No suspects are in custody and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

107th and Brown Deer homicide, Milwaukee man dead: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's far north side Saturday, July 9. It is being investigated as a homicide. Police said the victim, 30, was shot near 107th and Brown Deer around 1:45 a.m. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Post Register

At least 2 people fatally shot near grocery store in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Grocery Store Shootout: 2 dead, 1 hurt

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and one injured following a grocery store shootout outside El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee. Police say a man came into the store, creating a disturbance and two security guards chased him into the parking lot. That when police say the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 2 dead, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, July 8 responded to at least three separate shootings. Two people were killed and another was wounded, according to authorities. Teutonia and Silver Spring. Around 8:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and went to the hospital for treatment. 65th and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, great aunt charged

MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy's great aunt is charged with child neglect after he was shot and wounded Saturday, July 2. Prosecutors say Shelly Baublit, 42, left her loaded gun unsecured in her purse around children – and it was her 6-year-old son who pulled the trigger. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa teens hit by car on North Avenue

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - First responders were called to the scene of a crash involving pedestrians near Menomonee River Parkway and North Avenue in Wauwatosa around 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 8. According to police, two 15-year-old victims from Wauwatosa were struck by a vehicle in the intersection as they were running...
WAUWATOSA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
wlip.com

A third night of shootings in Kenosha

Another shooting in Kenosha Wednesday night. This one reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 36th Avenue between 48th and 50th Streets. Kenosha Police say the victim was driven to the hospital by a third party and is in serious but stable condition. Officers were investigating two separate...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12th and Highland gas station shooting; Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a shooting incident that happened as a gas station at 12th and Highland on July 1. The accused is Reginald Adams – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempt first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Possession...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Body recovered from Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department recovered a body from the Milwaukee River Saturday morning near Fratney and Commerce streets. On Thursday, The Milwaukee Fire Department told 12 News that two people told them they saw a man struggling in the river near the area where the body was found.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford bank bomb threat, Burlington man charged

WATERFORD, Wis. - A Burlington man is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a bomb threat to employees at a Waterford bank on July 5. Prosecutors say David Brown, 52, told employees he had a "time sensitive device" that would explode if anyone tried to take his briefcase. The...
WATERFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie police seize 'ghost gun,' drugs from Illinois men

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police arrested two Zion, Illinois men during separate traffic stops Thursday, July 7 – seizing drugs and a "ghost gun." The first traffic stop was made shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. An officer stopped a driver near 39th and Springbrook. After smelling marijuana, the officer searched the vehicle.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, driver in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit in West Allis Thursday morning, July 7. The pursuit involved a stolen Mercedes. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, ultimately struck a sign, concluding the pursuit. The driver was taken into custody in the area of 6th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.
WEST ALLIS, WI
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy