Pedestrian killed after fatal crash on I-55

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An 18-year-old North County man is facing charges, accused of carjacking a man, then almost hitting construction workers while trying to flee police. La’Vontray Hayes-Williams is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday, police say he approached a 2018 Nissan Sentra that was parked near the Family Dollar in the 6400 block of West Florissant, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded he get out of the car. The victim complied and ran to a nearby Mobil station to call police.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO