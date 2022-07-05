ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Pedestrian killed after fatal crash on I-55

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian is dead after a fatal crash in...

Man accused of almost hitting construction workers while fleeing police after carjacking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An 18-year-old North County man is facing charges, accused of carjacking a man, then almost hitting construction workers while trying to flee police. La’Vontray Hayes-Williams is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday, police say he approached a 2018 Nissan Sentra that was parked near the Family Dollar in the 6400 block of West Florissant, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded he get out of the car. The victim complied and ran to a nearby Mobil station to call police.
Festus man struck and killed along I-55 in St. Louis County

A Festus man was killed late Monday night while walking along Interstate 55 in St. Louis County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Patrick Kron of St. Louis was driving south on I-55 at the merge to US-67 and Interstate 270 ramp when he ran off the road and onto the left shoulder, striking 29-year-old Scott Drennen, who was walking along the left shoulder of the ramp. Drennen was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before midnight Monday night.
Police: 25-year-old man shot in Shrewsbury

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh Thursday night in south St. Louis, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Weil Avenue in the Shrewsbury neighborhood. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing. No further details have...
Police identify St. Louis County man killed in house fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim of a deadly Friday night house fire in Castle Point, Missouri. Police said the fire was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on July 1 at a home on the 10000 block of Count Drive. Officers and firefighters arrived at the home to find it partially engulfed in flames.
Sinkhole in East St. Louis swallows car

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A sinkhole on an East St. Louis street caused major damage to the roadway and took a car down with it. According to a joint press release from Metro East Organizing Coalition and Empire 13, the sinkhole developed July 4 in the 700 block of North 32nd Street in East St. Louis while people were "out enjoying their day, as usual," the release said.
Mexican national pleads guilty to having more than 9 kg of methamphetimine in St. Charles, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty Friday to a federal drug crime in St. Charles. During a Feb. 19, 2020 traffic stop, police found 26 packages containing a total of nine plus kilograms of methamphetamine, a stolen gun, and $5,046 in cash in a speaker in a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Juan Manuel Barajas-Magana. He and his companion, Susana Esmeralda Salazar-Amaya, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth.
Teen shot, injured in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in Jennings on Wilborn Drive where police said a 19-year-old was shot in the chest. A car at the scene was hit with multiple bullets. The teen was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at the time.
Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
St. Louis County Man Murdered Woman with Baseball Bat, Police Say

A 31-year-old St. Louis County man was charged with murder today for beating an elderly woman to death with a baseball bat on Wednesday. A Berkeley Police Department probable cause statement says that yesterday on the 8800 block of Kathlyn Avenue, Isaac Heath allegedly used the bat to beat Eileen Schnitker, 76.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, July 4th

The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
More than 50 public comments help Highway 47 approval

Improvements totaling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair received final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Highway 47 safety and capacity improvements, which are expected to start construction in 2026, are part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.

