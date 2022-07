URBANDALE — Gannon Buhr is just 17 years old and still a high school student at Waukee Northwest. But Buhr’s focus is on his budding disc golf career. Buhr, from Urbandale, is the current No. 7-ranked disc golfer in the world. He was the 2021 PDGA Rookie of the Year, and is now making a name on the Disc Golf Pro Tour, with 10-straight top tens, and his first win in May.

URBANDALE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO