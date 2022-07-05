ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

ATV demolished, Chillicothe teenager injured in Carroll County crash

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accident on a lettered route in Carroll County Monday afternoon injured a Chillicothe teenager. Eighteen-year-old Garrett Anderson received moderate injuries when the all-terrain vehicle...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Chariton County pursuit ends with rollover crash in Carroll County

UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Driver Injured And Arrested After Hitting Spike Strips In Pursuit

A Kansas City man had serious injuries and was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Friday afternoon. State Troopers report 38-year-old Aaron D Dayton was being pursued by law enforcement, westbound on US 24 near Carroll County 287, Dayton’s car hit spike strips and ran off the road, striking a ditch and overturned – coming to rest on its top. He was not wearing a safety belt. Dayton was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest Reports

An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CAMERON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Chillicothe, MO
City
Dawn, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Accidents
County
Carroll County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Chillicothe, MO
Cars
Carroll County, MO
Crime & Safety
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Carroll County, MO
Accidents
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Thursday includes 108 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 8:28 pm, Officers assisting Emergency Services on medical call in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. The person was transported to Hedrick Medical Center. 9:57 pm, Fire Department called about a person...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Hedrick Medical Center#Carroll County Route U
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Department Reports For July 8, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies observed a vehicle travelling eastbound on West 16th Street from South Limit Avenue in the wrong lane of travel. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, however the vehicle began to flee. The vehicle continued eastbound on 16th Street while running stop signs. The vehicle eventually crossed 16th and Marshall, where it came to a dead end. The driver, Schasse Jirjis, 36, of Sedalia, was taken into custody. Jirjis was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to be evaluated before being taken to the Pettis County Jail. Jirjis is being held on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk) and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of Trenton and Ridgeway residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a probation violation and a Ridgeway resident on a capias warrant. Forty-three-year-old Kenneth Walter Bonine was arrested on July 6th. He was accused of violating his probation on original felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

KC Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Kansas City woman was arrested Wednesday evening by State Troopers in Daviess County. Thirty-one-year-old Rachel A Shepard was arrested at 10:31 pm for alleged possession of marijuana and DWI. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
kchi.com

Two 14 Year Olds Flown To Hospital With Serious Injuries

A UTV accident in Howard County Monday evening left two 14-year-old Salisbury boys with serious injuries. State Troopers report both boys were flown to University Hospital in Columbia following the accident that happened about 6:10 pm as the driver was northbound on a County Road and lost control. He overcorrected, causing the UTV to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
SALISBURY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE

The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance from the public in identifying driver of stolen SUV

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a sports utility vehicle reported as stolen out of Adair County. The sheriff’s office reports it was alerted to a red Pontiac Aztec sitting on the road in Dunlap late on Thursday morning, July 7th. The driver allegedly contacted several residents and told them he ran out of gas.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED AT AREA HOSPITAL

An active shooter situation has been reported at an area hospital. According to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, a violent intruder situation has developed there. Hospital officials say there is an active shooter at the main hospital, and multiple law-enforcement agencies have responded. Staff and patients are being evacuated...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KCTV 5

Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
850wftl.com

Scene secure after active shooter report at Missouri hospital

Warrensburg, Missouri — A Missouri area hospital was evacuated after an armed person entered the hospital’s main building. The incident was reported Friday morning at the Western Missouri Medical Center. Missouri State Highway Patrol stated publicly that the suspect is a “male armed with a firearm,” and that no shots were fired. The scene is now secure. The medical center identified the suspect as an armed intruder. No other information is available at this time.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy