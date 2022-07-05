Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, July 4th

UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.

CHARITON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO