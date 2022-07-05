ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, MO

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, July 4th

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also...

www.kttn.com

kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest Reports

An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Driver Injured And Arrested After Hitting Spike Strips In Pursuit

A Kansas City man had serious injuries and was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Friday afternoon. State Troopers report 38-year-old Aaron D Dayton was being pursued by law enforcement, westbound on US 24 near Carroll County 287, Dayton’s car hit spike strips and ran off the road, striking a ditch and overturned – coming to rest on its top. He was not wearing a safety belt. Dayton was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Chariton County pursuit ends with rollover crash in Carroll County

UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Sullivan County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Milan, MO
City
Greencastle, MO
County
Sullivan County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man and woman on DWI allegations

A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested for violating a protection order

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on July 7th on felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only for 44 year old James Robert Anderson, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court July 12th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of Trenton and Ridgeway residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a probation violation and a Ridgeway resident on a capias warrant. Forty-three-year-old Kenneth Walter Bonine was arrested on July 6th. He was accused of violating his probation on original felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Person
Kayla Jones
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Thursday includes 108 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 8:28 pm, Officers assisting Emergency Services on medical call in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. The person was transported to Hedrick Medical Center. 9:57 pm, Fire Department called about a person...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
ktvo.com

Person of interest in Memphis stolen tractor case located

MEMPHIS, Mo. — Investigators didn't have to look far to find the person of interest in the June theft of a farm tractor and hay rake from Ed's Machinery just west of Memphis. In fact, that elderly man with a white beard returned to the scene of the crime...
MEMPHIS, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests By Highway Patrol Monday In The Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Monday, July 4th. In Livingston County at about 12:40 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Kayla L Jones of Trenton for alleged possession of methamphetamine. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. In Dekalb...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
#Marijuana#State Highway#Methamphetamine#The Highway Patrol#Daviess
KOLR10 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man in DeKalb County, accuses him of child endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon

An arrest was made Tuesday morning in DeKalb County which saw a man from Tennessee taken to jail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 30-year-old Willie Lee Clark of Knoxville, Tennessee has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child; as well as unlawful use and possession of a weapon. Clark also was accused of having no valid driver’s license and speeding.
KNOXVILLE, TN
kttn.com

Grundy County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance from the public in identifying driver of stolen SUV

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a sports utility vehicle reported as stolen out of Adair County. The sheriff’s office reports it was alerted to a red Pontiac Aztec sitting on the road in Dunlap late on Thursday morning, July 7th. The driver allegedly contacted several residents and told them he ran out of gas.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMS Radio

St. Charles Prosecutor Arrested In Lake Ozark

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar could be facing charges following an arrest by the Lake Ozark police department. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m. Officials with the St. Charles...
LAKE OZARK, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Saturday

A St. Joseph resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. Just before 8 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Matthew R. Jones on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for no valid license. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt. Jones was booked...
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Day Arrest Leaves Trenton Woman Facing a Felony Charge

Kayla L Jones Mugshot - Photo Courtesy of Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Inmate Roster. An Independence Day arrest leaves one Trenton woman facing a felony charge. At 12:41 P.M. in Livingston County the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 29-year-old Kayla L. Jones on an accusatory charge of felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine.
TRENTON, MO

