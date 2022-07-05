ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Reports an Accident Free Holiday Weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri State Highway Patrol had a calm holiday weekend...

St Joseph Driver Seriously Injured In I-29 Accident

A St Joseph driver was seriously hurt in an accident around midday on I-29. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 65 year old Randy Buckles was traveling southbound on I-29, went off the side of the roadway, into the median, and then continued into the northbound lanes of the interstate. The front bumper of his vehicle then hit a guardrail. That caused the vehicle to overturn. It also went down an embankment.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, July 4th

The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 11-17

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July. Route U – Pothole patching at County Road 14, July 11. Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 34, July 12. Route 48 – Pothole patching from the One...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Festus man struck and killed along I-55 in St. Louis County

A Festus man was killed late Monday night while walking along Interstate 55 in St. Louis County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Patrick Kron of St. Louis was driving south on I-55 at the merge to US-67 and Interstate 270 ramp when he ran off the road and onto the left shoulder, striking 29-year-old Scott Drennen, who was walking along the left shoulder of the ramp. Drennen was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before midnight Monday night.
FESTUS, MO
Police identify St. Louis County man killed in house fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim of a deadly Friday night house fire in Castle Point, Missouri. Police said the fire was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on July 1 at a home on the 10000 block of Count Drive. Officers and firefighters arrived at the home to find it partially engulfed in flames.
St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
THE EGGLESTON REPORT – TWO BIG VETOES

Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) Governor Parson vetoed two bills, a move that has quite a few people perplexed or upset. The first veto was of HB2090. This bill would have (1) given income tax refunds in 2022 to many Missourians, (2) relieved wedding venue businesses of over-zealous regulations from the Dept. of Revenue, and (3) disallowed any Covid-vaccine mandates for state government workers. In his statement, the governor said he did not like that the tax refunds would only go to the middle class. Under HB2090, the refunds would have been given to those who paid income tax and made less than $150,000/year. Those who make so little that they don’t pay income tax and those who make more than $150,000 would not have received the rebate, which bothered the governor.
MISSOURI STATE
This Is The Best Lake In Missouri

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Missouri is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MISSOURI STATE
Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Releases Revenue Report

Missouri’s net revenue collections for June were up over 20 percent when compared to last year. The year-to-date revenue for the fiscal year was also up substantially when compared to this time in 2021. The Missouri Budget Department report net general revenue collections for June of 2022 of $1.47...
MISSOURI STATE
24-Hour Waiting Period for Abortions Now in Effect for Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa’s attorney general says a 24-hour waiting period for abortions will be enforced statewide starting Friday. On June 17th, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled a 24 hour waiting period for an abortion was constitutional. Iowa abortion providers began scheduling two appointments, at least a day apart — the first to certify the patient had an ultrasound and was given the option to see the image and the second for abortion. This week, the Iowa Supreme Court rejected the governor’s request to reopen the case so the court could consider a new legal standard making it harder to find other abortion restrictions unconstitutional. By refusing to rehear the case, that has cleared the way for the 2020 law requiring the 24 hour waiting period for abortions to take effect.
IOWA STATE

