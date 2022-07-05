ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Pet Of The Week–‘River’

By Leslie Ann
 4 days ago
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “River”. Each week on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Leslie Ann will host Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, who will tell us all about a special dog or...

Be A Hero: Save Lives In Your Community By Donating Blood

When was the last time you donated blood? If you can't remember, or have never donated, NOW is the time since the need is "severe" according to the American Red Cross. What that means is that hospital demand for blood supplies is greater than the donations coming in right now and if you think you've been hearing this for a while now, you have. It's simple. Not enough people are rolling up their sleeves to give the gift of life since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Dinosaur Invasion Is Taking Over At Oneonta World Of Learning

Get ready for a dinosaur invasion! There's no need to be afraid of these dinos though. There's no need to be scared during a fun, family event, "Dinosaur Invasion" presented by Oneonta World of Learning (OWL) in Fortin Park, Oneonta. Every Saturday and Sunday during the rest of July, families...
ONEONTA, NY
Magical Charlotte Valley Rail Bike Excursions With New Southern Track

Rail Explorers, a company with rail bike excursions out of the Milford, NY's Charlotte Valley Railroad depot has a few new rail bike excursions for 2022 that I bet could tempt even the most dedicated of couch potatoes. Instead of going to Cooperstown and back, these trips roll along the countryside on a different track - The Charlotte Vally Express trail which runs in a southerly direction along the Susquehanna River with a beautiful and varied landscape to enjoy. It runs over an amazing 200-foot-long Portlandville Trestle which will take your breath away. This track is shorter at 8 miles than the 12-mile Cooperstown one and goes toward Portlandville which is south of the Milford depot.
Road Trip! 21 Things to Do and See (and Eat) in Broome County!

This is the latest in our series of "county spotlights" We have already featured Chenango and Genesee county's and now it is Broome County's turn in the spotlight. Broome County is one of the largest counties in Upstate's "Southern Tier." With around 200,000 residents, There are several big cities as well as many smaller villages and towns. Binghamton is the county seat and the biggest city with 50,000 residents.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Chenango, Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 1-6

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers based in Richfield Springs arrested Tamara L. Tophoven for allegedly abandoning seven animals. Tophoven, 57, was charged with four counts including injuring animals and failure to provide proper care. She is accused of abandoning dogs and cats in a trailer.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Wheels Or No Wheels: Paved Oneonta Trail Is Ready For Action

Thanks to $50K in jumpstart grant funding from the Future For Oneonta Foundation (FOF), a non-profit whose mission is to improve the quality of life in Oneonta, NY through grant awards and strategic planning, another section of the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway Trail is complete and ready for use. It's the Mill Race Trail and the best part is that the section of the trail through Oneonta's Neahwa Park is paved and therefore more inclusive for those who are wheelchair-bound. Below the trail is marked to show you where the new trail runs.
ONEONTA, NY
Unadilla Veterinary Clinic Ordered To Pay $90K In Back Wages

Last Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released the results of an investigation of Valley Veterinary Associates, 647 State Highway 7, in Unadilla, NY which was accused of not paying employees for overtime at a "time-and-a-half" pay rate which they were due. It was discovered that the employer only paid the regular hourly wage during employee overtime working hours.
Springbrook Can Now Start ‘The Ford On Main’ Building Renovations This Month

It was in May of 2021 that Springbrook, one of the largest employers in Otsego County and beyond, announced an ambitious housing project to create affordable apartments in the Ford block building which extends from 186 to 212 Main Street. Springbrook can finally get that project going now that more than a year later, they have just closed on the purchase of that property. Springbrook is calling the building "The Ford on Main".
Big Al’s BBQ In Oneonta Is Taking Flight After Shaky Winter Opening

Oneonta is no stranger to great barbecue thanks to restaurants like Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q, Sloan's New York Grill, and just outside of Oneonta in Colliersville, Andre's Blue Ribbon BBQ. Here's the great thing about barbecue, I have discovered that there are so many different types of barbecue to discover and when Big Al's BBQ of New York opened up in the former Lizard Lick location on Oneonta's Dietz Street on December 31, 2021, North Carolina barbecue-style cuisine hit the scene in our area.
ONEONTA, NY
Free NY Sheriffs’ Camp Is Hosting 13 Otsego County Kids

One of the best things about summer for kids is camp and there are 13 Otsego County children ages 9 through 12 attending this week’s New York State Sheriffs’ Association Institute’s Summer Camp, Camp Iroquois, in Penn Yan, NY according to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. These are kids whose families are not able to afford to send them to camp or go on family vacations and therefore are chosen to attend Camp Iroquois for free. Chosen kids in Delaware and Chenango Counties are there as well.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Fair Season Is Kicking Off July 7 In Afton, NY

Summer fun means fairs to enjoy and here in Central New York, fair season is kicking off in Afton, NY with the 133rd Afton Fair on July 7. This fair runs through July 10 and is located at 46 East Main Street in Afton. This fair in Chenango County might have a shorter run compared to other area county fairs in the region but it has many of the same features like rides and games, a parade, food and other vendors, exhibits, livestock shows, tractor pulls, and a variety of entertainment including fireworks. You can find out everything you need to know about the 2022 After Fair at theaftonfair.com.
AFTON, NY
Gas Prices Are Down Again Across New York State

Gas prices are headed in the downward direction in New York State. According to AAA Northeast, the average price in New York is down 7 cents from last week to $4.88 a gallon. Combined with last week's drop, prices have now fallen 12 cents a gallon in two weeks. That’s...
UTICA, NY
Amazing Eagle Sightings Await You On the Schoharie County Eagle Trail

If you get a thrill every time you see an eagle then we have just the place for you to check out that has only been around since the Fall of 2020. I'm talking about the Schoharie County Eagle Trail which was designed specifically for bird watchers who want a great chance of seeing a majestic Bald Eagle in its natural habitat. The Bald Eagle is not only a symbol of our great nation but is recognized by the Iroquois Nation as the "Protector of Peace" according to sceagletrail.com.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
Outdoor Fun Has Begun With ‘Summer Octet Challenge’ in Otsego County

Otsego Outdoors is at it again with another seasonal Octet Challenge in Otsego County. This is the group that brought us The Spring Octet Challenge which wrapped up recently and The Otsego Octet Winter Challenge this past winter, both designed to get area residents outside to discover and enjoy our beautiful Otsego Counties parks and state land is back with another challenge. The Otsego Summer Octet Challenge just kicked off on the first day of summer, June 21, 2022.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Dangerous Oneonta Roads Will Finally Get New Sidewalks

Yesterday, New York's Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be awarding $178.8 million in funding to 75 communities across New York State to help finance projects in those communities that further encourage people to either walk, bike, or hike in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions for a healthier environment.
ONEONTA, NY
