Pet Of The Week–‘River’

When was the last time you donated blood? If you can't remember, or have never donated, NOW is the time since the need is "severe" according to the American Red Cross. What that means is that hospital demand for blood supplies is greater than the donations coming in right now and if you think you've been hearing this for a while now, you have. It's simple. Not enough people are rolling up their sleeves to give the gift of life since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO