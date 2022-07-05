Pet Of The Week–‘River’

Summer fun means fairs to enjoy and here in Central New York, fair season is kicking off in Afton, NY with the 133rd Afton Fair on July 7. This fair runs through July 10 and is located at 46 East Main Street in Afton. This fair in Chenango County might have a shorter run compared to other area county fairs in the region but it has many of the same features like rides and games, a parade, food and other vendors, exhibits, livestock shows, tractor pulls, and a variety of entertainment including fireworks. You can find out everything you need to know about the 2022 After Fair at theaftonfair.com.
