Monmouth College Women’s Soccer Camp July 17th

The dates have been announced for the Monmouth-Roseville Jr. High Football Camp. The camp will take place at Monnmouth-Roseville Jr. High in Roseville from Monday, July 25th-Friday, July 29th from 9-11 am. It’s open to all area incoming 7th and 8th graders. The camp costs $30 per athlete and all campers must have an up-to-date physical. A copy of the physical ​MUST ​be turned in along with a parent-signed permission slip. You can download all necessary forms from the MRJHS website. Campers will be issued and use a helmet, shoulder pads and mouth-guard during camp. Monmouth-Roseville junior high football coaches as well as Monmouth-Roseville varsity head coach Jeremy Adolphson and current Titan high school players will provide the coaching and instruction throughout the week.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO