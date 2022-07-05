ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth College Women’s Soccer Camp July 17th

Cover picture for the articleAt this camp, you’ll get the opportunity to sharpen your technical skills and develop your game. This is also the perfect...

Monmouth-Roseville Junior High Football Announces Dates for Summer Camp

The dates have been announced for the Monmouth-Roseville Jr. High Football Camp. The camp will take place at Monnmouth-Roseville Jr. High in Roseville from Monday, July 25th-Friday, July 29th from 9-11 am. It’s open to all area incoming 7th and 8th graders. The camp costs $30 per athlete and all campers must have an up-to-date physical. A copy of the physical ​MUST ​be turned in along with a parent-signed permission slip. You can download all necessary forms from the MRJHS website. Campers will be issued and use a helmet, shoulder pads and mouth-guard during camp. Monmouth-Roseville junior high football coaches as well as Monmouth-Roseville varsity head coach Jeremy Adolphson and current Titan high school players will provide the coaching and instruction throughout the week.
Monmouth-Roseville Junior High Counselor Gearing up for 8th St. Jude Run

On August 6, 2022, people will be running for more than a time, a record, or a medal – they will be running for hope. Since its 1982 inception, St. Jude Runs has raised over $71,190,382 to further the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Locally, Wendy Anderson a Counselor at Monmouth-Roseville Junior High says she will participate in this year’s run again.
John James Kraus

John James Kraus, 69, of Galesburg, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 7, 2022. John was born April 14, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Joseph Henry and Christina (Wilwert) Kraus. John married Cheryl D. Campbell on May 10, 1980 in Galesburg, Illinois. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl; two sons, Ryan Kraus of Galesburg and Eric (Taylor) Kraus of Galva; one daughter, Lindsay (Craig Klassen) Kraus of Galesburg; his two beloved grandchildren, Addyson and Bracken James Kraus; and his step-granddaughter, Addysn Klassen. John is also survived by two brothers, James Kraus of Cuba City, Wisconsin and William (Norma) Kraus of Dubuque, Iowa; and two sisters, Mary (Duane) Kruse of Dubuque, Iowa and Elaine Hildebrand of Dubuque, Iowa. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Jean and Larry Nauman; a brother-in-law, Tom Hildebrand; and a sister-in-law, Sue Kraus.
Roger Harley Stegall

Roger Harley Stegall, 90 of Galesburg and formerly of Abingdon, and former Mayor of Abingdon, passed away at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born June 11, 1932 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of Harley C. and Eliza Marie...
George R. Paris

George R. Paris, 70, of Lake Warren, Monmouth, IL passed away at 6:39 pm, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. George was born May 16, 1952 in Louisville, KY, the son of Charles and Jean (Pobuda) Paris. He was raised and educated in Davenport, IA and graduated from Central High School in 1971.
Mary E. Murray

Mary E. Murray, Galesburg, died at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI, the daughter of Duane and Helen (Tulin) Murray, on August 4, 1957. She attended Galesburg High School, then studied at Illinois State University and Dominican University, earning her Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science. She was employed with the Alliance Library System prior to working as a District Librarian for United CUSD 304.
Full Lineup of Events at the 2022 Mercer County Fair

The 169th annual Mercer County Fair gets underway Tuesday, July 12th and runs through Saturday, July 16th at the fairgrounds in Aledo. Several daily events are on tap for all ages, with the kids being the backbone of the entire county fair, says Fair Board President Rita Williams:. “The kids...
New Water Service Pumps to Help Alleviate Water Main Breaks in City of Monmouth

New high service pump motors are being put on at the Monmouth Water Treatment plants, which will help alleviate some water main breaks says Communications Director Ken Helms:. “It is going to help keep the system form doing what they call ‘water hammering,’ is the common term for it. It is basically surges in the mains and that puts the mains under stress, which part of that has what they call VFD’s, they are like variable speed drives to help increase the flow slowly and decrease it slowly, which we reduce all the stress.”
