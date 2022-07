Marvin Dannenbring, 79, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Freeman, SD, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, July 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Freeman. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in rural Emery, SD. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at the church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

FREEMAN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO